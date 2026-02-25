High Flying in the Innviertel Region: FACC Makes History in 2025 with Record Sales

The FACC Christmas party in Ried im Innkreis focused on the people who drive technological progress in international aviation every day: the FACC crew. / Picture: © FACC / Rambossek

The 2025 fiscal year marks a turning point for FACC AG. Based on preliminary figures, the company increased its revenue by 11.3 percent to EUR 984.4 million (previous year: EUR 884.5 million). This means that the supplier has almost broken the prestigious billion-euro mark. The operating result (EBIT) is even more impressive: it climbed by almost 50 percent to EUR 42.3 million.

This performance is particularly remarkable given that Austria is struggling with massive increases in personnel and energy costs. Management attributes the fact that the EBIT margin nevertheless increased from 3.2 to 4.3 percent to two key factors: the “CORE” efficiency program, which has been consistently streamlining the Group for productivity since fall 2024, and international synergies such as the new location in Croatia, which is already making a significant positive contribution to the overall result.

Particularly pleasing for shareholders: All three divisions – Aerostructures, Engines & Nacelles, and Cabin Interiors – ended the year with a positive contribution to earnings.

Productivity instead of staff expansion

An unusual picture emerges when looking at the workforce. Despite double-digit sales growth, the number of employees remained virtually constant at 3,907 full-time equivalents (FTE) (+56 employees compared to the previous year). This illustrates that growth was achieved not through sheer size, but through increased efficiency per capita. FACC thus remains a prime example of the transformation to highly automated and process-optimized manufacturing without neglecting its roots in the Innviertel region.

“LEONARDO”: When innovation has a name

The fact that technology alone is not enough was demonstrated at the traditional Christmas party in Ried at the beginning of December. The focus was on employees from over 50 nations. The LEONARDO Team Award was presented for the tenth time – an award for exceptional innovation and team spirit. This year's main prize went to the Croatian team. Within just four years, this location has developed into a dynamic hub with over 500 employees. It manufactures lightweight components that can now be found in almost every modern passenger aircraft.

“Winning the LEONARDO 2025 award is proof of what is possible when people from different nations pursue a common goal,” said Croatian site managers Edvin Brcic and Matija Feric. The Embraer team was also honored, receiving the first-ever “CREW-LEONARDO” audience award. The collaboration with the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer is considered a prime example of international partnerships between equals.

Cautious optimism for 2026

CEO Robert Machtlinger is as down-to-earth but optimistic as ever for the current year 2026. A further increase in sales of between 5 and 15 percent is expected. The reason for such a wide range in the forecast is the ongoing bottlenecks in civil aviation, particularly in the availability of engines and critical aircraft systems.

Management emphasizes that it is monitoring supply chains and OEM (original equipment manufacturer, such as Airbus or Boeing) requirements very closely in order to be able to respond flexibly to fluctuations. The final, audited figures for 2025 will be published on March 25, 2026.

