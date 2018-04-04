FACC Achieves Sales Record of EUR 750.7 Mln in 2017/18

ATX: FACC is one of the 25 largest and most traded companies / Picture: © FACC

"In financial year 2017/18 we continued our growth, achieving a record level of sales of EUR 750.7 million. Thanks to the strong performance and efficient cost management, we can also report a significant increase in EBIT and profit. This is the best result in the history of the company," said Robert Machtlinger, CEO FACC AG.

FACC reports record results in fiscal 2017/18…