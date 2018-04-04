Sponsored
FACC Achieves Sales Record of EUR 750.7 Mln in 2017/18
Published: 3 hours ago; 12:29
FACC, the Sino-Austrian aircraft component manufacturer generated preliminary sales of 750.7 million euros, and the order backlog increased to US$ 5.9 billion. On March 19, FACC entered the ATX, Austria's leading index on the Vienna Prime Market, and has since been one of the 25 largest and most traded companies in Austria.
ATX: FACC is one of the 25 largest and most traded companies / Picture: © FACC
"In financial year 2017/18 we continued our growth, achieving a record level of sales of EUR 750.7 million. Thanks to the strong performance and efficient cost management, we can also report a significant increase in EBIT and profit. This is the best result in the history of the company," said Robert Machtlinger, CEO FACC AG.
FACC reports record results in fiscal 2017/18…
