Sponsored
Article Tools

FACC Achieves Sales Record of EUR 750.7 Mln in 2017/18

Published: 3 hours ago; 12:29 · (Vindobona)

FACC, the Sino-Austrian aircraft component manufacturer generated preliminary sales of 750.7 million euros, and the order backlog increased to US$ 5.9 billion. On March 19, FACC entered the ATX, Austria's leading index on the Vienna Prime Market, and has since been one of the 25 largest and most traded companies in Austria.

ATX: FACC is one of the 25 largest and most traded companies / Picture: © FACC

"In financial year 2017/18 we continued our growth, achieving a record level of sales of EUR 750.7 million. Thanks to the strong performance and efficient cost management, we can also report a significant increase in EBIT and profit. This is the best result in the history of the company," said Robert Machtlinger, CEO FACC AG.

FACC reports record results in fiscal 2017/18…

This article includes a total of 784 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Walter Stephan, Ludwig Scharinger, FACC, Hannes Androsch, China, Robert Machtlinger, Boeing, Fischer Advanced Composite Components, Xian Aircraft, ATX, Minfen Gu
Featured
Austria's Largest State Visit to China Imminent
Trevor Traina Confirmed by US Senate as US Ambassador to Austria
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter