Glamor and Diplomacy at the Diplomatic Ball 2025 in Vienna

On April 12, 2025, the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna will celebrate a special anniversary: the annual Diplomatic Ball, which is considered the highlight of the Academy's calendar of events, will take place for the 30th time. The Academy's students organize this prestigious event, which attracts over 600 guests annually - including ambassadors, diplomats, and business leaders. The ball offers a unique opportunity to network and celebrate in an elegant setting.

This year's ball is all about solidarity: the proceeds will go to the Autonomous Austrian Women's Shelters (AÖF), which have been supporting women and children affected by domestic violence since 1988. In addition to the festive atmosphere and the musical accompaniment, the Diplomatic Ball offers an incomparable opportunity to unite cultures and make new contacts - all embedded in the charm of the Viennese ball tradition.

Program of the evening:

18:30: Admission for VIPs and reception with champagne

19:00: VIP Flying Dinner

20:00: Admission for all guests

21:00: Opening of the ball at the ballroom

00:00 h: Midnight quadrille

04:00 am: End of the Ball

Ticket prices:

DA students: € 35

Students (with valid ID): € 40

Alumni of the DA: € 55

Adults: € 70

VIP admission: € 190

VIP tickets include an exclusive flying dinner before the opening ceremony, unlimited drinks, access to a VIP lounge, and a seat at a table.

Venue:

Diplomatic Academy Vienna Favoritenstrasse 15a 1040 Viena

It is recommended to use public transportation (subway U1, station Taubstummengasse), as the Academy does not offer parking facilities for external guests.

Dress code:

Ladies: Floor-length evening dress, formal uniform, or formal national dress (below the knee). Please note that white dresses are reserved for debutantes.

Gents: Tuxedo with bow tie, formal uniform, or formal national dress (below the knee).

The dress code is strictly adhered to.

30 years of glamor and diplomacy

The success story of the ball began three decades ago as an initiative of the Academy's students and has since developed into an integral part of the Viennese ball season. Year after year, the event attracts over 600 guests and impresses with its unique atmosphere, elegant dance rounds, and international encounters. In addition to the festive atmosphere and the musical accompaniment, the Diplomatic Ball offers an incomparable opportunity to unite cultures and make new contacts - all embedded in the charm of the Viennese ball tradition.

The Diplomatic Academy of Vienna is looking forward to welcoming guests from all over the world to this special occasion and experiencing an unforgettable evening of elegance, music, and dance together.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the online ticket store.

