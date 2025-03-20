Glamor and Diplomacy at the Diplomatic Ball 2025 in Vienna

On April 12, 2025, the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna will once again open its magnificent doors for the annual Diplomatic Ball. For the 30th time, the historic building will be the setting for a glittering evening where diplomats, students, and personalities from business and politics celebrate together. The ball is not only a social highlight, but also a stage for international networking - and all for a good cause.

The Diplomatic Academy of Vienna is looking forward to welcoming guests from all over the world to this special occasion and to experiencing an unforgettable evening of elegance, music and dance together.

This year's ball is all about solidarity: the proceeds will go to the Autonomous Austrian Women's Shelters (AÖF), which have been supporting women and children affected by domestic violence since 1988. In addition to the festive atmosphere and the musical accompaniment, the Diplomatic Ball offers an incomparable opportunity to unite cultures and make new contacts - all embedded in the charm of the Viennese ball tradition.

Program of the evening:

  • 18:30: Admission for VIPs and reception with champagne
  • 19:00: VIP Flying Dinner
  • 20:00: Admission for all guests
  • 21:00: Opening of the ball at the ballroom
  • 00:00 h: Midnight quadrille
  • 04:00 am: End of the Ball

Ticket prices:

  • DA students: € 35
  • Students (with valid ID): € 40
  • Alumni of the DA: € 55
  • Adults: € 70
  • VIP admission: € 190

VIP tickets include an exclusive flying dinner before the opening ceremony, unlimited drinks, access to a VIP lounge, and a seat at a table.

Venue:

Diplomatic Academy Vienna                                                                                                                                        Favoritenstrasse 15a                                                                                                                                                                1040 Viena

It is recommended to use public transportation (subway U1, station Taubstummengasse), as the Academy does not offer parking facilities for external guests.

Dress code:

  • Ladies: Floor-length evening dress, formal uniform, or formal national dress (below the knee). Please note that white dresses are reserved for debutantes.
  • Gents: Tuxedo with bow tie, formal uniform, or formal national dress (below the knee).

The dress code is strictly adhered to.

30 years of glamor and diplomacy

The success story of the ball began three decades ago as an initiative of the Academy's students and has since developed into an integral part of the Viennese ball season. Year after year, the event attracts over 600 guests and impresses with its unique atmosphere, elegant dance rounds, and international encounters. In addition to the festive atmosphere and the musical accompaniment, the Diplomatic Ball offers an incomparable opportunity to unite cultures and make new contacts - all embedded in the charm of the Viennese ball tradition.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the online ticket store.

Diplomatic Academy of Vienna

