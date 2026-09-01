German-Speaking Heads of State Discuss Europe's Future and Climate Change in Tyrol

The two-day summit kicked off in splendid late-summer weather at Innsbruck’s historic Bergisel. After arriving in front of the “Tirol Panorama” and posing for a group photo, the delegations headed to Restaurant 1809 for a working lunch to discuss current developments in domestic and foreign policy.

The high-profile gathering was attended by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium; Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Elke Büdenbender of Germany; Hereditary Prince Alois von und zu Liechtenstein and Hereditary Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein; Grand Duke Guillaume V and Grand Duchess Stéphanie of Luxembourg; and Federal President Guy Parmelin and Caroline Parmelin of Switzerland.

In the afternoon, the focus shifted to the most pressing environmental issue in the Alpine region: the delegation traveled to the Stubai Glacier. During a ride on the 3S Eisgratbahn to the mountain station, the state guests received first-hand information from renowned glaciologists—including Prof. Dr. Andrea Fischer from the Institute for Interdisciplinary Mountain Research at the Austrian Academy of Sciences—about the consequences of global warming and effective measures for climate protection.

The first day concluded with a “traditional state reception” featuring honor guards from Tyrol’s traditional associations in front of the Imperial Hofburg in Innsbruck. In the evening, Tyrol’s Governor Anton Mattle and Innsbruck’s Mayor Johannes Anzengruber hosted a gala dinner at the Haus der Musik.

European Forum Alpbach: “How Europe Wins”

The following day, the meeting moved to Alpbach for the renowned European Forum Alpbach (EFA). At the Congress Centrum, the heads of state participated in a high-level working session on the annual theme “How Europe Wins.”

The top politicians discussed key issues facing the continent’s future—ranging from the protection of democratic values and the rule of law to geopolitical security, prosperity, migration, and the digital transformation. The program concluded with a direct exchange between the heads of state and the Forum’s scholarship recipients.

An Established Diplomatic Format

The informal consultations were launched in 2004. Initially, the heads of state of Germany, Liechtenstein, Austria, and Switzerland met; since 2014, representatives from Belgium and Luxembourg have also participated regularly. The meeting rotates annually among the partner countries—following the 2025 summit in Switzerland, Austria served as this year’s host.

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany

Swiss Government