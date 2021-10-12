Gartenbaukino: Reopening of the Iconic Viennese Cinema
The Gartenbaukino in Vienna is finally reopening after being closed for nearly a year and undergoing roughly seven months of renovation. Read about the renovation of this iconic Viennese cinema and look at some of the upcoming events from its program for 2021/2022.
After almost a whole year of closure and nearly seven months of general renovation, the Gartenbaukino in Vienna is finally reopening.
There was a press conference to announce the reopening of the iconic Viennese cinema that included statements from Gartenbaukino Managing Director Norman Shetler, Executive City Councilor for Culture and Science Veronica Kaup-Hasler, State Secretary for Art and Culture Andrea Mayer, and others.
They also offered details about the renovation, thanked all those that contributed, and announced the notable events in the program for 2021/2022.
Renovation in detail
The reconstruction & refurbishment work took place from mid-March to mid-October 2021 and was implemented within the budget of 3.3 million euros. A final cost breakdown will be provided with the final invoice, presumably at the end of January 2022.
Taking into account the principles of preservation of historical monuments, an interplay of historical and new building stock was created, which has preserved the atmosphere of the location. Yet, the building has been brought up to date, especially in such important areas as the electrical system or in terms of fire protection and safety.
The renovation can be divided into two central areas:
1.) Technical building equipment:
- Heating, ventilation/air-conditioning (as of 1960) were renewed.
- Sanitary equipment (partly renewal, partly refurbishment (ladies' WC).
- General building services/electrics, media technology.
- Fire protection/safety.
- Installation of an induction loop in the floor of the cinema auditorium to aid hearing and comprehension for the hard-of-hearing.
2.) Refurbishment according to scientific and monumental principles:
- The ceiling in the upper and lower foyer was completely reconstructed. It consists of 475 reproduced stucco panels. At the beginning of the reconstruction works an original panel was discovered, and the new panels were cast on the basis of this original panel.
- During the reconstruction works, an original part of the ceiling painting above the bar was uncovered. On this basis, as well as on the basis of two historical pictures, the painting was reconstructed on the buffet ceiling.
- The bar in the lower foyer was rebuilt in its original size, with a focus on timeless reduction and elegance.
- Partial reconstruction of the lighting fixtures in the upper and lower foyers and in the checkroom corridor (a total of approx. 60 historic light fixtures were restored).
- The original PVC floor in the corridor was restored over a period of three months centimeter by centimeter.
- Each panel on the cinema hall ceiling was inspected and cleaned.
- The approx. 650 lateral wall panels in the auditorium–which consist of textile, oblong hole, round hole, and wood–were also all cleaned, repaired, and overhauled, including the 60 reflector lights with a total of 120 bulbs.
- The 736 movie theater chairs were reupholstered and covered, and the associated 802 piece armrests were sanded and repainted.
- The 30-year-old stage curtain, consisting of approx. 325 linear meters of velour fabric, was washed in “Europe's largest washing machine,” which is located near Vienna.
- The tiled walls in the toilets were cleaned and repaired.
- The furniture in the foyer was reconstructed on the basis of existing plans by Robert Kotas.
Successful crowdfunding campaign: “Gartenbaukino forever!”
A sizeable portion of the total budget for the renovation came from the crowdfunding campaign “Gartenbaukino forever!” via Startnext. The goal of the campaign was to work together with supporters from all over the world to cover the costs of the cinema seating in order to make the movie experience in the cinema even better and more comfortable.
The campaign lasted a total of 13 weeks from mid-March to mid-June 2021.
As thank-you gifts, 15 different packages worth between € 15 and € 5,000 were offered.
These included gifts like tickets for film screenings in the coming year, a piece of framed canvas, the sponsorship of your “own cinema chair,” exclusive evening events at the cinema, and the personally designed “fisherman's lamp.”
Thanks to 2,423 donors, the cinema managed to raise a total of € 258,607. The first € 100,000 was raised within 48 hours after the start of the campaign.
PROGRAM OUTLOOK 2021/2022
- October/November 2021: Film show “The Cinema Scope”
- 21 - 31 October 2021: “Viennale” - Vienna International Film Festival
- 3 November 2021: “Titane” by Julia Ducournau Palme d'Or - 74th Cannes International Film Festival
- 19 November 2021: “Great Freedom” by Sebastian Meise - 74th Cannes International Film Festival
- December 2021: “A Song for Linda” - A Tribute to Linda Manz (1961 - 2020)
- December 2021: “Behind the Spotlight” - The Films of Bob Fosse
- 16 December 2021: “Annette” by Leos Carax - 74th Cannes International Film Festival
- 31 December 2021: “maschek year in review 2021”
- 27 February 2022: Oscar night with traditional Oscar betting and supporting program to endure together
- Spring 2022 “This is Cinerama!”
- 13 March 2022: “An Evening with Fran Lebowitz”
- 30 June 2022: “An Evening with David Sedaris”
About the Gartenbaukino
The Viennese Gartenbaukino is a special place among the cinemas in this city. Constructed in 1960, it exudes the generosity and self-confidence of a classic premiere cinema. With its impressive big screen and 736 seats, it is the last large one-room cinema in downtown Vienna.
The Gartenbaukino experienced an eventful history. It was the location of many glamorous premieres with prominent guests, including its grand opening for the premiere of Stanley Kubrick’s “Spartacus” in 1960.
With the takeover by the Viennale, the Gartenbaukino has established itself as an integral part of urban cinema culture. The Gartenbaukino is the central venue of the successful Vienna International Film Festival, the place of glamorous openings and legendary night performances, big premieres, and exciting programs.
The Gartenbaukino is located in Vienna’s first district at Parkring 12, 1010 Vienna. More information can be found at https://www.gartenbaukino.at/.