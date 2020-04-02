Sponsored Content
Further Coronavirus Measure: Police Officers in Austria Only in Protective Masks
Published: Yesterday; 08:31
From now on, police officers in Austria will only perform official acts with protective masks.
"By wearing these protective masks, police officers set a good example and thus protect themselves and others", says Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer (center). / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Karl Schober
This applies to the foot patrol service, and even party traffic at police inspections is only carried out with protective masks.
