Further Coronavirus Measure: Police Officers in Austria Only in Protective Masks

From now on, police officers in Austria will only perform official acts with protective masks.

"By wearing these protective masks, police officers set a good example and thus protect themselves and others", says Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer (center). / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Karl Schober

This applies to the foot patrol service, and even party traffic at police inspections is only carried out with protective masks.

"By wearing these protective masks, police officers set a good example and thus …

