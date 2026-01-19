France-Austria: 2026, a G7 and Cultural Centenary Year

The French Ambassador to Austria, Matthieu Peyraud, addressed the importance of this year in Austrian-French ties. / Picture: © French and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

In a message addressed to the French community and to “Austrians who are friends of France,” Matthieu Peyraud began by acknowledging the progress made in 2025. The past year has been marked by a series of major commemorations for the Austrian Republic: the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the 70th anniversary of the Staatsvertrag (State Treaty), and the 30th anniversary of Austria's accession to the European Union.

For the Ambassador, these historical milestones are not mere memories, but the foundation of a “shared commitment within the European family,” guaranteeing peace and stability in a changing international landscape.

Evian 2026: The heart of global diplomacy

The year 2026 marks a strategic turning point with France's presidency of the G7, which began on January 1.

The priorities of this presidency include the fight against global macroeconomic imbalances, financing sustainable development, and financial stability in the face of persistent geopolitical tensions. For the French Embassy in Vienna, this summit will be an opportunity to “promote European priorities” to its Austrian partners.

A century of French influence in Vienna

Beyond high diplomacy, 2026 is a year of celebration for French “soft power” in Austria. It marks the centenary of French cultural presence and the creation of the Lycée Français de Vienne (LFV).

The French Institute in Austria (IFA) is planning an exceptional program to mark this anniversary. Among the highlights is a major exhibition dedicated to the painter Gustave Courbet at the Leopold Museum, organized under the patronage of the French and Austrian presidents.

The academic world is not to be outdone: the traditional Bal du Lycée Français, a veritable institution of the Viennese ball season, will be held on February 28, 2026, at the Wiener Rathaus, celebrating 80 years of the school in its modern form and a century of French education in Austria.

A shared ambition

Matthieu Peyraud concluded his speech by reaffirming the ambition shared by Paris and Vienna on major continental issues. At a time when the European Union must demonstrate resilience, the “French Team in Austria” (comprising the embassy, consular services, the French Institute, and Business France) stands ready to embark on this new phase of bilateral cooperation, which is more dynamic than ever.

French Embassy Vienna