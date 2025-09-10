Austria Fails in Lawsuit Against EU Taxonomy on Nuclear Power and Gas

In 2022, the Austrian government, under then Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Green Party), filed a lawsuit against the expansion of the EU taxonomy, as reported by DerStandard. The main argument was that nuclear energy could not be considered sustainable due to the unresolved problem of radioactive waste disposal and safety risks. In addition, natural gas, as a fossil fuel and source of CO2 emissions, was not compatible with climate targets. The government viewed the classification as “greenwashing” and demanded that the regulation be declared null and void. The EU judges rejected the complaint and now stated that the Commission was right to assume that certain economic activities in these sectors could contribute to climate protection.

However, the EU taxonomy is a classification system that determines which investments are considered environmentally sustainable. The aim is to channel private funds into environmentally friendly projects and thus achieve the EU's climate targets. However, the inclusion of nuclear power and gas has been met with fierce criticism from the outset. Opponents, including Austria, argue that nuclear energy cannot be considered sustainable due to the unresolved problem of radioactive waste disposal and the safety risk. Gas, as a fossil fuel, is also not sustainable, but at best a transitional solution.

In the expert opinion on which the lawsuit was based, Austria argued that a technology can only be classified as sustainable if it does not lead to serious environmental problems – as became apparent in the disasters in Chernobyl and Fukushima. Austria also argued that the Commission had exceeded its formal powers.

Judgment of the Court

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) followed the reasoning of the EU Commission. According to the grounds for the judgment, the Commission may assume that nuclear power causes virtually no greenhouse gas emissions and thus makes a significant contribution to climate protection.

The Commission's argument was also confirmed for natural gas, which is classified as a “transitional activity”: there are currently no technically and economically feasible low-carbon alternatives available in sufficient quantities to meet energy demand continuously and reliably. The classification allows for investments aimed at replacing more climate-damaging coal-fired power plants and using state-of-the-art technologies. The court ruled that the Commission had not exceeded its powers.

Reactions and next steps

The ruling is not yet final. Austria can still appeal to the European Court of Justice (ECJ). At the same time, another lawsuit filed by Austria is pending: a complaint against the EU Commission's approval of subsidies for the Hungarian Paks nuclear power plant. A ruling on this is expected later this week.

Environment Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) expressed his disappointment, as reported by ORF: “We were and still are of the opinion that nuclear power does not meet the criteria of ecological sustainability.” He announced that he would examine the ruling closely and decide on further steps.

The decision caused great disappointment in Austria, as reported by DiePresse. Green Party leader Leonore Gewessler called on Totschnig to immediately appeal to the ECJ, as the ruling sends a fatal signal to the entire EU. Environmental organizations such as Global 2000 and atomstopp_atomkraftfrei leben! also criticized the decision as a “dark day for climate protection.”

The classification of nuclear power and gas as sustainable was politically desirable, especially in countries with strong nuclear and gas lobbies, such as France and Germany. France, for example, covers over 70% of its electricity needs with nuclear power plants and therefore pushed for a sustainable classification. Germany, on the other hand, sees gas as an important bridge technology on the way to a complete switch to renewable energies. The ECJ's decision has far-reaching consequences, as it strengthens the legitimacy of investments in these sectors within the EU.

ECJ

BMLUK