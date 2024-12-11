OMV Terminates Gas Supply Contract with Gazprom

The gas supply contract between OMV and Gazprom was signed in June 2018 in the presence of the then Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The contract provided for supplies of natural gas until 2040. The so-called “take-or-pay” clause, which obliged OMV to pay for the contractually agreed gas even if it was not taken, was particularly controversial. This provision has come under increasing criticism since the Russian attack on Ukraine in 2022, as EU member states sought to reduce their dependence on Russian energy.

Breach of contract by Gazprom

The main reason for the termination of the contract was Gazprom's cessation of gas supplies since November 16, 2024, which OMV described as a “material breach of contract”. In the course of the dispute, arbitration proceedings were initiated in which OMV was awarded compensation of 230 million euros in November 2024. OMV then stopped making payments to Gazprom and offset the sum against the outstanding claims. Gazprom responded by suspending gas deliveries, which ultimately led to OMV terminating the contract.

Strategic diversification of the gas supply

OMV CEO Alfred Stern emphasized in a statement that the security of supply in Austria was not at risk. OMV now obtains gas from several sources, including its production in Austria and Norway as well as external gas suppliers and liquefied natural gas (LNG). OMV's gas storage facilities in Austria are also currently around 85 percent full, ensuring the security of supply.

According to Stern, this diversification strategy significantly reduces OMV's risk profile. The company is now in a position to fulfill its customers' supply contracts from alternative sources. This is also of great importance against the background of the EU sanctions against Russia, as the member states are striving to end their dependence on Russian gas.

Political reactions

The termination of the gas supply contract also caused a stir in politics, as reported by ORF. Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) explained: “Russia wanted to use energy as a weapon against us - that didn't work. Gazprom did not adhere to the contracts, which is why OMV is terminating the contract, which was supposed to run until 2040, immediately. Our energy supply is secure because we are well prepared. Austria will not be blackmailed.”

Austrian Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) called the termination a “necessary step towards energy independence for our country”. She emphasized that the security of supply in Austria is not endangered by this decision and that Austria “can no longer be blackmailed by Russian gas supplies”. She also called on the gas suppliers not to pass on the additional costs of the changeover to customers.

OMV's termination of the long-term gas supply contract with Gazprom marks a turning point in Austrian energy policy. OMV has thus not only consolidated its independence from Russian energy imports but has also significantly reduced its own risk profile. At the same time, the company is securing its energy supply through a diversification strategy. Politically, the move is seen as crucial for strengthening Austria's energy independence.

The termination is also important for European energy security. It shows that long-term dependence on one supplier - especially Gazprom - can lead to considerable problems in times of crisis. With this step, OMV has sent a strong signal to other European energy companies.

