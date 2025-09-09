Herbert Kickl Considers Russian Gas as a Solution to the Economic Crisis

As leader of the strongest party in parliament, Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) was invited to the last of this year's ORF “summer talks.” Kickl sees high energy prices as one of the main problems causing the current inflation, as reported by ORF. He advocates moving away from the “criminalization of CO2” and openly supports resuming purchases of Russian pipeline gas. Currently, expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) is being purchased from the US or the Middle East, which is placing a heavy burden on Austrian industry. “If we are going to be dependent on gas in the coming decades anyway, then I would prefer that dependence to be where I can get the gas cheaper,” says Kickl. He points out that other European countries such as France and the Netherlands also purchase Russian LNG gas, which calls into question the taboo surrounding pipelines in Austria.

He also calls for increased domestic gas production and criticizes the “breakneck” pace of renewable energy expansion. This leads to high grid expansion costs, which are reflected in electricity bills.

Savings and relief as a countermeasure

To get the economy back on track, Kickl calls for lower energy prices, more freedom for businesses, qualified personnel, and investment incentives. He believes that the investment allowances announced by the government are insufficient. At the same time, he proposes concrete immediate measures against inflation, including a reduction in VAT on basic foodstuffs and an energy cost brake. He sees comprehensive savings as the way to finance these measures. He mentioned targeted cuts in asylum, development, and Ukraine aid, as well as questioning EU contribution payments. Kickl believes that this could result in savings of up to €6 billion.

Parallels to US policy

Kickl also commented briefly on foreign policy and expressed a certain sympathy for US President Donald Trump. He praised Trump's stance against political Islam, his deportation policy, and his “peace efforts in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.” Although he believes that Trump's tariffs would cause difficulties for the EU, he respects that Trump is acting in the interests of the United States.

