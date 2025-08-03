The main concern is Europe's potential dependence on the US. This is a direct consequence of EU policy, which aims to phase out gas imports from Russia while relying on liquefied natural gas (LNG) from other sources. In a series of statements, Freedom Party industry spokesman Axel Kassegger and deputy energy spokesman Paul Hammerl warn of an impending energy crisis that could lead Europe into a fatal dependence on the US.

Qatar threatens to stop LNG deliveries

At the heart of the FPÖ's concerns is the stance taken by Qatar, one of the EU's most important suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG). According to the FPÖ, the desert state is threatening to stop deliveries if the EU does not water down its planned supply chain law. The law, which was passed in March 2024, requires large companies to comply with human rights and environmental standards in their global supply chains. According to the FPÖ press release, Qatar is particularly critical of the obligation to meet climate targets in line with the 1.5-degree goal. A loss of Qatari supplies would be a serious blow to Europe, as EU countries recently sourced about 10% of their total LNG imports from Qatar on a daily basis.

The FPÖ's claim that Qatar is threatening to halt supplies if the EU supply chain law is not amended is a plausible representation. Concerns from Qatar were reported in February 2024, specifically regarding the climate targets outlined in the law. However, the FPÖ presents this as an immediate threat, whereas it is actually Qatar's negotiating position. The EU passed the law in April 2024, and the exact consequences for gas supplies are part of ongoing discussions. The EU's diversification strategy is intended to prevent a complete bottleneck even in the event of a supply stoppage, but the FPÖ's statement highlights the potential risks of these dependencies.

Turning away from Russia and new dependence on the U.S.

At the same time, the EU wants to completely end its energy imports from Russia by 2027. On May 6, 2025, the European Commission presented its “Roadmap for phasing out energy imports from Russia.” Considering that 17% of European LNG imports currently come from Russia, according to the FPÖ, it is clear that Europe will no longer be able to meet its gas needs if Qatar also drops out as a supplier.

The US is exploiting this situation to position itself as the new gas monopolist. According to Hammerl and Kassegger, the EU has been persuaded to purchase even larger quantities of expensive LNG gas from the U.S. as part of a trade dispute. Recent reports confirm that a trade agreement was reached between the EU and the U.S. in July 2025 that provides for massive energy imports by the EU from the US. While the EU Commission is celebrating this as a step toward diversifying energy supplies, the FPÖ warns of a highly dangerous dependency in which a single supplier can dictate prices.

The FPÖ's figures on gas supplies are partly outdated, and its conclusions are politically motivated. Although the EU has significantly reduced its dependence on Russian gas, it has not completely ended it. Nevertheless, thanks to new LNG terminals and contracts with other countries such as the U.S., Norway, and Africa, the EU is more diversified than it was a few years ago. The term “gas monopolist” for the U.S. is a political exaggeration, as the EU purchases gas from many different suppliers. However, rising energy imports from the U.S. are a fact that could lead to a new form of dependency.

Kickl calls for “normalization” of relations with Russia

The FPÖ has often defended Russia and repeatedly caused political confusion in this context. FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl emphasized in this context during the 2024 National Council election that only he, as “people's chancellor,” could end the “madness” of the war in Ukraine. He described the sanctions against Russia as a “suicide attack” on the European economy. Kickl called for the “normalization” of relations with Russia to secure energy supplies and prosperity. He proposed restoring the situation that existed before February 2022, with Ukraine having to give assurances that it would not become a member of NATO.

The statement that sanctions against Russia are a “suicide mission” for the European economy and ineffective is a political interpretation. It is undisputed that the sanctions have placed an economic burden on EU countries. Inflation was high at times in many European countries, including Austria. It is also correct that the Russian economy grew again in 2023. However, experts point out that the sanctions will cut Russia off from Western technology in the long term and hamper its war economy. The primary intention of the sanctions was to increase pressure on Russia, not to strengthen the EU economy in the short term. A “normalization” of relations with Russia, as demanded by FPÖ leader Kickl, would undermine the EU's sanctions strategy.

FPÖ

European Commission