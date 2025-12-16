Sponsored Content
Trump's "America First" Policy Divides Europe: The New U.S. Security Strategy Causes an Uproar in Austria
President Donald Trump's recently published National Security Strategy (NSS) for 2025 is causing a stir in Europe. The 33-page document, which sets out the US foreign and security policy guidelines, is being interpreted by experts as a drastic departure from traditional transatlantic partnerships and as an ideological declaration of war against the European Union, with Austria being targeted as a destabilizing force.
According to secret and official documents, Donald Trump wants to exert direct influence on politics in Europe and Austria. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.en)
Although such documents are often overestimated in terms of their direct relevance to action, and Trump had reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the alliance at the NATO summit in The Hague in June 2025, it is now finally clear that instead of isolationism, Trump is seeking to turn Europeans into vassals and exert far-reaching influence on their domestic politics. Experts in the…
