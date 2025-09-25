Alternative Right in Austria: Technology, Theology, and Political Strategy

Parallel to global developments, Austria's Freedom Party (FPÖ) shows how a party has transformed itself from a post-war party into a modern right-wing populist movement. As political scientist Anton Pelinka describes in an article for the Federal Agency for Civic Education, the FPÖ was founded in 1956 as a party for former National Socialists. Its first chairman, Anton Reinthaller, had been a member of the “Anschluss Cabinet” of 1938.

Under the leadership of Jörg Haider in the 1980s, the party underwent a strategic realignment. It abandoned its traditional German nationalism in favor of a modern, xenophobic right-wing populism. In the 1990s, it campaigned prominently against Austria's accession to the EU and globalization. Haider used a strategy of “right-wing extremist ambiguities” that enabled the party to grow as a critic of the system. Despite this realignment, the party remained isolated internationally, as evidenced by the diplomatic boycott of EU member states when the FPÖ entered government in 2000.

In recent decades, the party has transformed itself from a bourgeois-peasant milieu party into a people's party that appeals primarily to male workers. According to Pelinka, FPÖ voters are often “losers of modernization” who reject globalization, immigration, and Europeanization. Although the FPÖ now officially represents democratic values, Pelinka says it remains in a “gray area.” The traditional German nationalist core, which is mainly rooted in the dueling fraternities, remains strongly represented in the party leadership. Although the party publicly distances itself from right-wing extremist violence, it creates a point of contact for right-wing extremists through events such as the “Akademikerball” (Academics' Ball).

Internationalization of the party and ideology

The FPÖ internationalized itself in a strategic process that transformed it from an isolated, German nationalist party into an internationally networked player on the extreme right. This development can be divided into two phases: the initial rapprochement with Russia and the later, more intensive networking with the US.

The FPÖ began its internationalization even before establishing close ties with the US by deliberately expanding its relations with Russia. This rapprochement served several purposes. First, Russia offered an alternative geopolitical axis away from the European Union and NATO, which perfectly matched the party's anti-European and anti-American stance.

In 2016, the FPÖ signed a cooperation agreement with Vladimir Putin's United Russia party. This agreement, which provided for cooperation in the areas of economics, culture, and civil society, was a symbolically important step. It gave the FPÖ international legitimacy and signaled that it could find significant partners outside the EU. For the Russian government, the FPÖ was in turn a useful ally in undermining European unity.

This move was also financially motivated. The FPÖ benefited from alleged funding and contacts that ran through Russian channels, although exact details often remained hidden. A well-known example of this was the so-called “Ibiza affair,” which also revealed the FPÖ's connections to Russian oligarchs, albeit indirectly.

The second and decisive phase of internationalization began with the rise of Donald Trump and the new right in the US. The FPÖ recognized the potential of this movement early on and used its ideological and rhetorical proximity to Trump to reposition itself. The party took its cue from Trump's slogan “America First” and transferred his protectionist and nationalist views to Austria.

The close connection to the US right was established primarily by Harald Vilimsky, who had already established contacts with the Republicans before Trump's election victory. After Trump took office in 2017, the FPÖ was one of the few European parties invited to his inauguration. Herbert Kickl, who was not yet party leader at the time, did not attend but sent his confidante Susanne Fürst.

Since then, the FPÖ has paid homage to Trump's policies in terms of content, rhetoric, and strategy. The FPÖ uses slogans such as “fake news” and talks about a “deep state,” both of which originate from Trump's circle. The party supports Trump's positions on migration, the fight against “political Islam,” and the rejection of “woke rainbow madness.” It presents itself as a fighter against the political establishment and the “mainstream media.” The FPÖ is part of a growing network of the global right. It participates in international conferences such as the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where Herbert Kickl issued a Trump-style battle cry (“Fight, fight, fight”).

Another example of the close connection is the collaboration with individuals such as tech billionaire Peter Thiel, who is considered an important supporter of the new right in the US. Thiel, a close confidant of Trump and supporter of J.D. Vance, represents an ideological network that goes far beyond traditional political alliances.

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel at the University of Innsbruck

As reported by the weekly newspaper “Falter,” Thiel gave four secret lectures at the Catholic Theological Faculty in Innsbruck on the topic: “The Antichrist.” Thiel, known as the co-founder of PayPal and an early investor in Facebook, is considered one of the most influential financiers of the new extreme right in the US. He is a close confidant of Donald Trump and is considered a supporter of US Vice President J.D. Vance. According to “Falter,” Thiel had a personal agenda for his trip to Innsbruck: He wanted to subject his theories, in which he links Christianity, technology, and apocalyptic thinking, to critical examination by theologians.

His claim that the Antichrist could be climate activist Greta Thunberg, for example—a figure who invokes the end of the world to legitimize surveillance and control measures—has attracted particular attention. An ironic twist, since Thiel's company Palantir, provides precisely the technologies for such surveillance.

Retired theologian Wolfgang Palaver, who has known Thiel since the 1990s and arranged the visit, explains the secrecy surrounding the visit by saying that they did not want to give Thiel a public platform that could give the impression that the university shared his views.

FPÖ uses the attack on Charlie Kirk for its own agenda

At the same time, the FPÖ in Austria is moving closer to the US right wing. As the newspaper Der Standard analyzes, the party is using the murder of the far-right US activist Charlie Kirk to adopt Trump's rhetoric against “the radical left.”

After the attack on Kirk, who is being portrayed in the US as a “victim of left-wing violence,” the FPÖ immediately joined in with Donald Trump's rhetoric. Party leader Herbert Kickl condemned the act as a “cowardly attack on freedom of expression” and claimed that “demonizing people who think differently” was the breeding ground for such violence. The party is using the event to warn of an alleged “narrowing of the corridor of opinion” in Austria and to construct a threat from the left.

FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker claimed that an improvised memorial in front of the US embassy had become a “target of attacks,” for which there is no evidence, according to the newspaper article.

The connection: A look at the global right-wing movement

Both events—Peter Thiel's visit to Innsbruck and the FPÖ's political strategy following the attack on Charlie Kirk—demonstrate the increasing interconnectedness of the global new right. Thiel, who is considered one of the movement's biggest sponsors, sees himself as a philosophical thought leader. He uses theological concepts to underpin his libertarian and apocalyptic beliefs.

The FPÖ under Kickl not only rhetorically copies Trump's “America First” slogans, but also shares his views on issues such as migration and the so-called “woke rainbow madness.” The close ties are also evident in mutual invitations and participation in events such as the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Budapest.

These developments suggest that the new right is attempting to combine technology, religion, and politics into a coherent ideology. It uses events such as the attack on Kirk to reinforce its own narrative of a threat from “left-wing elites” and to advance a political agenda.

