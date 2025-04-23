Sponsored Content
Rosenkranz Meets Orbán in Budapest: Political Rapprochement Causes Criticism
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:32 ♦ (Vindobona)
National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ) has made an official visit to Budapest and met with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and other leading representatives of the right-wing nationalist governing party Fidesz.
Guestbook entry of the President of the Austrian National Council Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ) (3rd from left), President of the Hungarian National Assembly Kövér Lászlo (right). / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion/Dávid Pólya-Pető
The FPÖ politician's program included talks with Hungarian Parliament President László Kövér, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, Chancellery Minister Gergely Gulyás, and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. All four interlocutors belong to the closest leadership of the Fidesz party, which together with the FPÖ and other right-wing conservative and far-right parties forms the new EU…
