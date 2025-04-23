Rosenkranz Meets Orbán in Budapest: Political Rapprochement Causes Criticism

Guestbook entry of the President of the Austrian National Council Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ) (3rd from left), President of the Hungarian National Assembly Kövér Lászlo (right). / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion/Dávid Pólya-Pető

The FPÖ politician's program included talks with Hungarian Parliament President László Kövér, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, Chancellery Minister Gergely Gulyás, and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. All four interlocutors belong to the closest leadership of the Fidesz party, which together with the FPÖ and other right-wing conservative and far-right parties forms the new EU…