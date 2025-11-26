U.S. Ambassador Fisher Launches His Mission in Vienna: Diplomatic Talks and Focus on Transatlantic Partnership

The North Carolina real estate entrepreneur, who landed in Vienna on November 11, 2025, and was officially accredited by President Alexander Van der Bellen on November 19, described his new role as “the honor of his life.” / Picture: © U.S. Botschaft / Vitor Goncalves

One of Ambassador Fisher's first official engagements took him to Vienna City Hall, where he met with Mayor Ludwig. The talks focused on the long-standing and deep-rooted partnership between the U.S. and the city of Vienna.

Mayor Ludwig emphasized that relations between Vienna and the United States have been characterized by respect, cooperation, and strong transatlantic dialogue for many decades. He said that open exchange was more important than ever, especially in light of global challenges. Ambassador Fisher replied that he was looking forward to experiencing everything this “vibrant city” had to offer during his tenure. Both sides expressed their confidence in continued good and constructive cooperation in the spirit of a strong partnership between Austria and the U.S. .

Combating anti-Semitism as a central concern

Another important meeting took place with Oskar Deutsch, President of the Jewish Community of Vienna (IKG). Ambassador Fisher expressed his delight at the “vibrant Jewish life in Austria” and reaffirmed his commitment to the fight against anti-Semitism.

He emphasized that combating anti-Semitism is a pillar of President Trump's agenda and promised to work closely with the Jewish community and the Austrian government to achieve this goal. “Together, we will continue to promote tolerance, respect, and understanding,” Fisher said.

Cooperation with G7 partners in the run-up to the G20 presidency

Ambassador Fisher also quickly got down to work at the international level. In his first few weeks, he met with his counterparts from the G7 countries in Austria. Fisher expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and emphasized close cooperation on shared priorities.

He particularly highlighted the upcoming G20 presidency of the United States in 2026 and said he looked forward to close cooperation with the G7 ambassadors.

The new U.S. ambassador, whose background lies primarily in successful real estate business, brings with him not only his entrepreneurial experience but also a strong social and charitable commitment. His arrival is seen as an important milestone in the nearly 190-year-old diplomatic relations between Austria and the U.S. .

U.S. Embassy Vienna