French Ambassador Peyraud Strengthens Relations in Salzburg and Klagenfurt

Ambassador Matthieu Peyraud of the Republic of France to Austria made two important visits to the provinces of Salzburg and Carinthia in the fall of 2025 to further deepen political, economic, and cultural ties between France and Austria. The focus of the visits was on the region's economic potential and on opportunities to strengthen cooperation between Carinthia and Salzburg with France. These efforts by France and Austria to strengthen their bilateral relations were also initiated by a French Senate delegation's visit to Vienna, and France's interest in the “Vienna model” of social housing is also growing.

The ambassador's travels underscore France's ongoing commitment to strengthening its presence and partnerships beyond Vienna in the Austrian provinces. / Picture: © French and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The trips, which were marked by high-level meetings and exchanges with the French-Austrian community, underscore the growing interest in stronger bilateral cooperation.

Exchange in Salzburg

The ambassador's visit focused on Salzburg. Accompanied by Consul Clarisse Levasseur and Investment Officer Arianna Olivero (Business France Austria), Ambassador…

