Sponsored Content
U.S. Independence Day in Vienna: A Celebrations of Friendship and 250 Years of Diplomacy
During this year's celebrations of the United States' Independence Day in Vienna, Chargé d'Affaires Kami Witmer emphasized the outstanding partnership between the U.S. and Austria. This celebration, which took place in the run-up to the 250th anniversary of the United States next year, highlighted the deep historical ties and continued cooperation between the two nations.
During this year's celebrations of United States Independence Day in Vienna, Chargé d'Affaires Kami Witmer emphasized the outstanding partnership between the US and Austria. / Picture: © US Embassy Vienna / U.S. Botschaft Wien
In her speech, Witmer emphasized that America's greatness stems not only from its internal achievements but also from its enduring friendships around the world. “America First does not mean America alone,” she aptly quoted Secretary Rubio, underscoring the importance of international alliances.
At the Embassy’s…
or Log In
Fast News Search