U.S. Independence Day in Vienna: A Celebrations of Friendship and 250 Years of Diplomacy

During this year's celebrations of United States Independence Day in Vienna, Chargé d'Affaires Kami Witmer emphasized the outstanding partnership between the US and Austria. / Picture: © US Embassy Vienna / U.S. Botschaft Wien

In her speech, Witmer emphasized that America's greatness stems not only from its internal achievements but also from its enduring friendships around the world. “America First does not mean America alone,” she aptly quoted Secretary Rubio, underscoring the importance of international alliances.