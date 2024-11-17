Celebrities and Journalists from Austria, Europe and America Leave X

In Austria, too, the mood is one of emigration from the social network X, formerly Twitter. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Frank Schulenburg, CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en)

This trend marks a clear departure from a platform that for years was seen as a place for digital discourse, real-time information, and global networking. However, developments since the takeover by Elon Musk have turned many former supporters into skeptics, as reported by "DerPresse".

Decline of X

The takeover by Elon Musk in 2019 and the renaming to X marked the beginning of a radical change. The platform, once valued for its fast flow of information and discourse, has become a “toxic echo chamber” according to critics. Musk removed moderation mechanisms and activated previously blocked accounts, including far-right and controversial profiles.

The changes introduced by Musk, such as the relaxation of moderation guidelines, the reinstatement of blocked accounts such as Donald Trump's, and the prioritization of paying users by the algorithm, have deterred many users. In addition, redundancies in the technical area have led to recurring disruptions and dwindling trust. Critics complain that the platform now promotes hate speech and disinformation and is therefore no longer perceived as a serious place for exchange.

Elon Musk, known as a polarizing entrepreneur and the richest man in the world, defends his decisions with the argument for freedom of expression. However, many accuse him of instrumentalizing X for his own political goals and thus undermining the integrity of the platform.

Austrian journalists say goodbye.

Last Sunday evening, numerous Austrian media professionals came together online to bid farewell to X. Among them are well-known names such as Armin Wolf (ORF), Florian Klenk (Falter), and Corinna Milborn (Puls4). Wolf, who had 639,000 followers, declared in his last post: “Elon Musk has ruined Twitter.”

Trumps Financier Elon Musk hat diese Plattform in eine von rechtskradikalen Trollen vergiftete Jauchegrube verwandelt. Das will ich nicht länger mit Content unterstützen. 2/ — Florian Klenk (@florianklenk) November 17, 2024

Florian Klenk also criticized: “Trump's financier Elon Musk has turned this platform into a cesspool poisoned by right-wing extremist trolls.” Both call on their followers to follow them on the alternative platform Bluesky.

Other well-known Austrian personalities, including Puls4 presenter Corinna Milborn, ORF weather presenter Markus Wadsak, and Eva Linsinger from Profil, have also closed their accounts. This action not only marks the loss of prominent voices on X but also a clear criticism of the direction the platform has taken.

International migration and criticism

The Austrians are joining an international movement. Media such as the British Guardian and the Spanish La Vanguardia have turned their backs on X. They criticize the platform as “toxic” and accuse it of spreading disinformation and hate speech. The Guardian justified its move with the “new focus on alternative platforms” and described X as “disturbing”.

Organizations such as the European Union are also keeping an eye on the developments. Proceedings are underway against X under the Digital Services Act, which could result in fines running into billions if the dissemination of hate messages and false information is proven. There is growing concern, particularly in political circles, about the role that X could play in the run-up to the upcoming US presidential election.

New platforms as a refuge

Bluesky, a platform run by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, is benefiting greatly from the exodus. Similar to Threads, a platform from Meta, it is recording growing user numbers. Armin Wolf describes Bluesky as “a return to the former Twitter feeling”, as the platform still manages without advertising and algorithms.

According to Bluesky, hundreds of thousands of new users have registered in the last week alone. The aim of the platform is to create an environment that is free of hate speech and disinformation. Many journalists hope that Bluesky could establish itself as a veritable alternative in the long term.

Influence of Elon Musk

Despite criticism, Elon Musk remains a central figure in the debate. His controversial tweets and his role as a multiplier for conspiracy theories and polarizing content have had a lasting impact on the platform. According to a study by the University of Washington, X's algorithm has led to Musk's content being displayed preferentially. These developments have further weakened trust in the platform.

In addition, Musk's close ties to Donald Trump and his role in his future administration have led to criticism. According to the ORF, the entrepreneur is to head his ministry to increase the efficiency of the U.S. government. Many see this as a conflict of interest, as his company SpaceX receives government contracts worth billions.

The exodus of X is exemplary of the changes in the social media landscape. While X is losing relevance, new platforms are emerging and positioning themselves as alternatives. However, the question remains as to whether these alternatives can keep their promises of fairness, security, and freedom of discourse in the long term. For many journalists and users, however, the move away from X is a clear signal: they no longer want to disseminate their content in an environment that they perceive as toxic.

It also raises the question of the future of digital communication. Can a platform like Bluesky fill the gap left by X? Or do we need new solutions organized under public law to ensure a fair and transparent digital discussion culture? Developments over the next few months will show whether the exodus is a turning point or just a temporary phenomenon.

Armin Wol

Bluesky