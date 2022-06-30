Fear of Moldova Being Next on Russia's Hit List
The Russian Invasion of Ukraine is also frightening for other Eastern-European countries. One of them has its own troubles, with the gone rogue territory of Transnistria, highly influenced by the Kremlin, namely Moldova.
Since Russia attacked Ukraine, new security policy issues have opened for many countries in Europe, especially in Eastern Europe. For Moldova, the Russian Invasion of Ukraine is not just frightening, it is threatening since Moldova has its own version of a gone rogue republic in the east of its territory, namely Transnistria.
The country does not belong to either NATO or the EU, which would make Moldova extremely vulnerable to an invasion by Russia. The country has few human and material resources, a small military, and a small population that offer little effective resistance to a determined Russian advance.
Although Putin is understandably embarrassed by NATO's encroachment on Russia's borders, and even punishes Moldova, Ukraine, and Georgia for even considering NATO membership, this is not his motivation. In essence, his main objective is to establish the Russian nation united by one language, one culture and one church that would resemble the Soviet state he served as a KGB agent and to restore the imperial splendor of a Russian-dominated region.
Thus, Vladimir Putin sees a cultural confrontation between the West and Russia. As former U.S. Ambassador to Moldova and U.S. Diplomat in Moscow, James Pettit, put it, "Putin’s anger with NATO encroachment is not based so much on a perceived security threat as on an embrace of Western values over Russian ones." The West is interfering in Russia's area of interest, not just territorially, but even culturally. These areas of interest contain geographically all former Soviet states, including Ukraine and Moldova.
Russkiy Mir or Russian World
There is widespread speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies in the Russian state aim to reinstate the Russian Empire. A cultural myth known as "Russkiy Mir" (Russian World) accounts for a unique Russian space that consists of land and people as an integral part of a superior Russian culture and way of life. Thus, Kievan Rus' (i.e., Ukraine) plays a crucial role in Russia's origin story. For Russian nationalists, Ukraine is the cradle of Russian civilization.
One of the key concepts of “Russkiy Mir” is that all Russians and everything considered Russian should be united in one big country. Russian nationalists see “Russkiy Mir” as a key concept of their nationalist ideology.
Moldova has a big Russian population in the east. Many people in Transnistria consider themselves Russian or of Russian descent. During the Russian Empire's incorporation of Bessarabia in 1812, Russians settled in Moldova, which was then Bessarabia. The Moldavian language was established as an official language in Bessarabia along with Russian under Russian rule.
However, after 1871, Russian hegemonic aspirations in Moldova became more and more strict and present. Russification policies were implemented, and all public use of Romanian was substituted with Russian. Many Romanians changed their family names to Russian ones.
After World War I, Moldova fell to Romania, but during World War II Moldova was annexed by the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union again focused on Russification and settled even more Russians, but also Ukrainians and other people from the Soviet Union. There were some Romanianization policies in the time when Moldova was part of Romania, so Moldova has an ethnically mixed population.
Nevertheless, many people in the east of Moldova feel Russian and formed the breakaway region of Transnistria during the 1990ies. Unlike the rest of Moldova, Transnistria was not part of the interwar Kingdom of Romania. Therefore, Transnistria has a larger concentration of ethnic Russians. Meanwhile, the rest of Moldova struggled with the creation of national identity.
Issues with Transnistria and Rogue Transnistrian Government
The rogue region broke away from Moldova during the nineties and was established through a violent civil war. Transnistria has its own government, currency, administration, and its own military.
To date, however, no recognized state or international organization recognizes the area as a sovereign state. Under international law, the region is therefore still considered part of the Republic of Moldova.
Transnistria is therefore a founding member of the community of non-recognized states, which includes the equally disputed regions of Arzakh, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which support each other in their respective aspirations for sovereignty. The community of non-recognized states is said to be highly influenced by the Kremlin.
Transnistria has a very close relationship with the Russian Federation. Transnistria is under decisive Russian influence, for example, according to Aljazeera, 1,500 soldiers from the Russian armed forces are stationed in Transnistria, alongside 10,000 to 15,000 paramilitaries loyal to Moscow. However, in early March 2022, the Transdniestrian government declared that it would not make its troops available for the Russian attack on Ukraine, a spokesman for the Ukrainian army confirmed, according to the Jerusalem Post.
According to the Russian agency Interfax, Russia has threatened "compensatory measures" considering the announced U.S. troop increase in Europe. It can be assumed that Russia will also strengthen its base in Transnistria.
Transnistrian authorities and its population won’t recognize Moldova as a state and won’t give up their close relationship with Russia. The government of Transnistria consists of pro-Russian politicians and authorities often use Soviet symbolism in their political culture. Transnistria is to some extent economically dependent on Russia. In addition to providing free natural gas, Russia has also provided pension supplements to older people in Transnistria.
However, the EU strengthened its relations with Transnistria in recent years. Above all, trade relations were important for the EU. Moldavia signed a free-trade agreement with the European Union in 2014, allowing trade to be conducted from Transnistria. As Transnistria's trade with Russia declines, its trade with western Europe has grown. According to BalkanInsight, over 70% of Transnistria's exports go to western Europe today.
Moldova’s Vulnerability
Moldavia's military is less strong than Transnistria's, so it is weaker than Ukraine's. According to Global Fire Power, there is only 6.000 active military personnel in Moldavia, who will likely not be able to successfully resist Russian forces.
Moldova cannot fully control its borders due to the presence of Russian troops in Transnistria. Transnistria's combat-ready Russian troops could quickly destabilize the region if activated. Moldova cannot be part of the EU without controlling its borders and territorial areas. That is one of the requirements for EU membership.
As mentioned before, Moldova is one of the poorest countries in Europe, with a population of about 3.5 million. According to Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, due to Moldova's 100% dependence on Russian gas, it has been difficult for the country to escape Moscow, despite its pro-European political orientation.
Transnistria appears to be a perfect place for Russia to launch an attack on Ukraine or Moldova. On its own, Transnistria lacks the capability or will to fight against Ukraine or Moldova.
In turn, reaching Transnistria would require Russia to make massive gains in southern Ukraine, where Russian troops have made slow and limited gains for months.
Only Putin knows if Russia will invade Moldova. Since Russia had its troubles in its invasion of Ukraine, it is highly questionable that Putin will open other frontlines.
American Foreign Service Association
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace