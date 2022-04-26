Sponsored Content
Impact of the Ukraine War: Sobotka Meets Swiss National Council President Irène Kälin
People › Politicians ♦ Published: April 26, 2022; 10:32 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
During a visit to Switzerland, the Swiss President of the National Council Irène Kälin received Austria's National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka to discuss the situation in the Ukraine war and its consequences. Both condemned the Russian actions and promised to help each other through this difficult situation. Read on if you want to learn more about the conversation.
Irène Kälin (right) and Wolfgang Sobotka talked, among other things, about the effects of the Russian war of aggression. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner
Austria's National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka met the President of the Swiss National Council Irène Kälin in Bern on Tuesday. The central topic of the talks was the war in Ukraine, how it affects the two countries and what impact the Russian aggression will have on the future of Europe.
Both politicians strongly condemn the unjustified attack. After the meeting, Sobotka exchanged views with the President of the Council of States, Thomas Hefti, and the Head of the Federal Department of Justice and Police, Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Ukraine: IOM and the Austrian Ministry of the Interior Launch Joint Project for War-Displaced Persons (April 25)
Sponsored Content
Read More