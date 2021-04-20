Sponsored Content
Extension of Austria's Internationalization Program "go-international" Announced
Published: 4 hours ago; 13:25
Austrian Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck and President of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) Harald Mahrer extend the joint internationalization offensive "go-international" and provide EUR 25.6 million for the next two years. The funding will focus on the areas of innovation and technology, value chains and digitalization.
Austria's Minister of Economics Margarete Schramböck and President of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) Harald Mahrer announce the extension of the joint internationalization offensive "go-international". / Picture: © WKO Austrian Chamber of Commerce / Marek Knopp
Austria's Minister of Economics Margarete Schramböck and President of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) Harald Mahrer extended the joint internationalization offensive "go-international" for another two years.
Minister Schramböck emphasized the importance of "go-international" against the background of the Covid-19-related decline in exports: …
WKO Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce, Margarete Schramboeck, Harald Mahrer, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Foreign Economic Strategy, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Austrian Foreign Trade Strategy - Aussenwirtschaftsstrategie, BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs
