New Austrian Foreign Trade Strategy: Growth, Jobs, Prosperity

The new Austrian foreign trade strategy (Außenwirtschaftsstrategie) was presented by Schramböck, Mahrer and Kneissl. / Picture: © BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs / Hartberger

The new Austrian foreign trade strategy was launched in April and developed this year under the auspices of the BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs together with the BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs and the WKO Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce in a participatory process.

As part of the development of the foreign trade strategy, seven working groups identified seven focus points which are to be implemented and incorporated into the existing "go-international" internationalisation offensive.

The results are now available and were presented in a joint presentation by Schramböck, Kneissl and Mahrer.

"The success of our companies abroad creates growth, jobs and prosperity in Austria. Products made in Austria are popular and it is the task of politicians to act as door openers. The active and strategic support of our economy is decisive for long-term success, especially in a dynamic and global environment. We want to bundle existing competences into a network and position Austria worldwide as an innovative and digital player in the world", said Economics and Digital Minister Margarete Schramböck.

Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl: "A successful foreign trade strategy also includes forward-looking visiting diplomacy and the daily deployment of the Austrian representation network abroad. Last year our embassies were active with more than 2,000 concrete activities and services in the interest of the Austrian economy and Austria as a business location."

"Active foreign trade is not a voluntary addition, but a daily must for our successful international operations. Export successes mean secure jobs at home in Austria and thus growth and prosperity for all Austrians. In order to maintain Austria's export opportunities in the future, we must take a strategic approach to exports. Our companies are confronted with numerous challenges, such as the trade conflict between the USA and China, neo-protectionism or rising crude oil prices. The answer to this cannot be an ostrich-bow policy, a head in the sand, but must be a forward-looking, strategically oriented foreign trade policy. This policy must be practice- and implementation-oriented and build on the strengths of Austrian companies and Austria as a business location. The new foreign trade strategy is an important basis for ensuring that all relevant Austrian stakeholders pull together," said Harald Mahrer, President of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce.

On the basis of the Ministerial Council presentation on the development of an Austrian foreign trade strategy in April 2018, the strategy was developed with the involvement of all relevant stakeholders under the leadership of BMDW, BMEIA and WKO.

The result is a comprehensive strategy paper containing 63 measures for Austrian foreign trade in seven chapters.

Key elements and measures of the strategy

Chapter 1 ("Foreign economic policy with perspective"):

> Development of an implementation roadmap for EU trade and investment agreements in order to make it easier for companies to make optimal use of the advantages (tariff preferences, etc.) offered by these agreements

> Expansion of the Research Platform International Economics (FIW) as an Austrian and Central European competence center for application-oriented foreign trade research

Chapter 2 ("Foreign trade policy with value orientation"):

> Strengthening of the Austrian National Contact Point for the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises as a "one-stop shop" to support Austrian enterprises in fulfilling their corporate responsibility in cross-border business

> Promotion of sustainable and fair economic partnerships between Austrian enterprises and local partners

Chapter 3 ("Foreign trade with location effect"):

> Development of the Austrian Business Agency ABA - Invest in Austria into a location agency, which also recruits skilled personnel.

> Creation of a cooperation platform for networking SMEs with industrial companies in order to facilitate start-ups and SMEs to gain a foothold on foreign markets and to be involved in major international projects.

> Promote the internationalisation of dual training with special consideration of the needs of Austrian companies on site, export the Austrian system of dual training.

> Further development of the Austrian investment control mechanism for the effective protection of public safety and order when Austrian companies are taken over by persons or companies from third EU countries.

Chapter 4 ("Foreign trade policy with priorities"):

> Expansion of the Austrian presence in growth markets through an appropriate orientation of the Austrian foreign networks and a strategic consolidation of the support programmes for Austrian companies.

> Targeted political support at government level, in particular for major strategic projects

> Definition of systematic country/industry focal points within the framework of the "go-international" funding programme for the targeted support of Austrian enterprises

> Development of a "Business Intelligence Platform" for global infrastructure projects in order to provide Austrian companies with improved information on projects.

Chapter 5 ("Foreign trade policy with future orientation"):

> Supporting Austrian enterprises, especially SMEs, in the use of digital sales channels

> Expansion of the Austrian network in global innovation hubs

> Expansion of the start-up promotion program GIN (Global Incubator Network) in the direction of China

Chapter 6 ("Foreign trade policy with active communication"):

> Modernising curricula (especially for geography and economics) in order to give young people the opportunity at an early stage to deal with current developments in business and especially in foreign trade.

> Fact-based public relations work involving business as a contribution to a constructive and rational public debate

Chapter 7 ("External economic policy with effective coordination"):

> Establishment of a coordination committee of all state and economic stakeholders for the exchange of information and for the best possible coordination of measures relevant to foreign trade

> Further development of "go-international" taking into account the recommendations of the current evaluation study with a view to simplifying the instruments and bundling the measures

> Creation of a meta-portal for Austria's international online presence Unification of the external appearance of the relevant stakeholders to strengthen Austria's recognition value

A document on the Austrian Foreign Trade Strategy can be found under the following Link.