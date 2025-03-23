Expressionism in a New Light: Schiele Meets Nosferatu at the Heidi Horten Collection

The Heidi Horten Collection, a panopticon with a museum-like character, focuses on Vienna-around 1900 art, Expressionism, Arte Povera, European post-war art, and Pop Art. / Picture: © The Heidi Horten Collection

Curated by Roland Fischer-Briand and Rolf H. Johannsen, the exhibition combines around 170 works by German and Austrian expressionists with masterpieces of expressionist film from the 1920s. A cultural highlight that combines art and cinema in a unique way.

The exhibition “Experiment Expressionism - Schiele meets Nosferatu”, which can be seen at the Heidi Horten Collection…