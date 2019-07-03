European Parliament - Karas to Be Vice President Again

"I am very pleased and grateful for the trust and I am aware of my responsibility", says Othmar Karas, Member of the European Parliament. / Picture: © Besseres Europa / Othmar Karas

"I am very pleased and grateful for the trust and I am aware of my responsibility", says Othmar Karas, Member of the European Parliament", in a statement from the ÖVP.

"For me, the great approval is a confirmation of my successful, cross-party work and cooperation, of the trust I have built up, of my way of dealing with responsibility and approaching people, and of the priorities I have announced," Karas added.

"I will therefore use the post of Vice-President of the EU Chamber of Citizens to fight for the preservation and further development of liberal democracy.

Karas was already Vice-President of the European Parliament from 2012 to 2014.

He has been a Member of the European Parliament since 1999.

From 1999 to 2004, he was a member of the Bureau and Treasurer of the EPP-ED Group, where he was Economic Spokesman from 2002 to 2004 and then Vice-President and Treasurer until 2007.

Until 2009 he was also the head of the ÖVP European Club and a member of the ÖVP federal party executive.

In the 2009 European elections, Ernst Strasser Karas was preferred as the top candidate. Although Karas clearly won the preferential election campaign in the election, he still did not become head of the delegation. It was not until April 2011 that he became Strasser's successor, who resigned due to the lobbying affair.

In the 2014 European elections, Karas entered the election campaign for the first time as the ÖVP's top candidate.

Wi reports that Karas recently became head of a delegation. However, Karoline Edtstadler is to follow him in 2020 in the 9th term as head of the ÖVP delegation.

Together with him, another 10 vice-presidents were elected in the first ballot (order of precedence):

1 Mairead McGuinness, EPP, Republic of Ireland

2, Pedro Silva Pereira, S&D, Portugal

3, Rainer Wieland, EPP, Germany

4, Katarina Barley, S&D, Germany

5, Othmar Karas, EPP, Austria

6, Ewa Kopacz, EPP, Poland

7, Klára Dobrev, S&D, Hungary

8, Dita Charanzová, RE, Czech Republic

9, Nicola Beer, RE, Germany

10, Lívia Járóka, EPP, Hungary

11, Heidi Hautala, Greens/EFA, Finland

The other vice-presidents are still up for election.