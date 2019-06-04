Sponsored
Article Tools
Karas Remains Head of People's Party EU Delegation for One Year, then Follows Edtstadler
Published: Yesterday; 16:57 · (Vindobona)
The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) members of the European Parliament have elected Othmar Karas as their leader for only one year. From 2020, the second on the list, Karoline Edtstadler, will automatically take over. As reported by Vindobona.org, Edtstadler received more preferential votes in the EU election than Karas, the previous head of delegation.
Disappointment for Karas. After only one more year he has to step aside. / Picture: © Besseres Europa / Othmar Karas
The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) MEPs today elected their head of delegation at their constituent meeting after the European elections.
Othmar Karas was re-elected head of the delegation for another year.
After one year, the leadership of the delegation is automatically transferred to the first deputy head of delegation, Karoline Edtstadler.
Angelika Winzig, who at the same time remains deputy leader of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) National Council Club, becomes the second deputy head of the delegation.
Lukas Mandl was elected treasurer of the delegation.
According to the ÖVP, the elections were unanimous.
Fast News Search