Karas Remains Head of People's Party EU Delegation for One Year, then Follows Edtstadler

Disappointment for Karas. After only one more year he has to step aside. / Picture: © Besseres Europa / Othmar Karas

The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) MEPs today elected their head of delegation at their constituent meeting after the European elections.

Othmar Karas was re-elected head of the delegation for another year.

After one year, the leadership of the delegation is automatically transferred to the first deputy head of delegation, Karoline Edtstadler.

Angelika Winzig, who at the same time remains deputy leader of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) National Council Club, becomes the second deputy head of the delegation.

Lukas Mandl was elected treasurer of the delegation.

According to the ÖVP, the elections were unanimous.