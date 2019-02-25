EU Citizens in Austria - Vote for Your Austrian MEP at the European Elections 2019

How does it work? In order to be able to vote for Austrian MEPs, non-Austrian EU voters must be registered on the Austrian European electoral roll. / Picture: © European Union and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The European Parliament election will take place in May 2019 in all EU member states, in Austria on Sunday, 26 May 2019.

As an EU national, you have the right to vote and stand as a candidate in European elections.

EU citizens who have their main residence in Austria can decide whether they wish to vote for Austrian members of the European Parliament or MEPs of their home Member State.

Attention, you can only vote once at the European elections!

Which Austrian candidates are up for election?

Julia Gamon, MSc (NEOS – Das Neue Österreich und Liberales Forum, 30 J.)

Dr. Othmar Karas (Österreichische Volkspartei (ÖVP), 61 J.)

Mag. Andreas Schieder (Sozialdemokratische Partei Österreichs (SPÖ), 49 J.)

Harald Vilimsky (Freiheitliche Partei Österreichs (FPÖ), 52 J.)

Mag. Werner Kogler (Die Grünen – Die Grüne Alternative (GRÜNE), 57 J.)

Dr. Johannes Voggenhuber (Initiative 1 Europa (Jetzt – Liste Pilz), 68 J.)

Katerina Anastasiou (KPÖ PLUS – European Left – Offene Liste, 35 J.)

How does it work?

In order to be able to vote for Austrian MEPs, voters must be registered on the Austrian European electoral roll.

Never heard of that before? It’s really easy!

General Information

Non-Austrian EU citizens are entitled to vote in European elections in Austria.

In European elections, in order to elect the Austrian Members of the European Parliament, you must apply for registration in the European Voter Register. On the occasion of each European election, the current European electoral roll is drawn up on the basis of the European electoral roll.

Requirements

For inclusion in the Austrian European electoral roll you must be 16 years or older on election day, you must have a main residence in an Austrian municipality, and must not be excluded from the right to vote in your country of origin.

In the European elections, non-Austrian EU citizens have the right to elect either the Austrian Members of the European Parliament or the representatives of their country of origin. When you apply to be entered on the European electoral roll in Austria, your signature constitutes a formal declaration that you wish to elect the Austrian Members of the European Parliament.

The application for registration in the European Voter Register is possible at any time. The entries remain valid for the duration of your stay in Austria.

Competent authority

If you reside in Vienna: Magistratsabteilung 62 (MA 62), voter evidence - elections and direct democracy: https://www.wien.gv.at/advuew/internet/AdvPrSrv.asp?Layout=stelle&Type=K&stellecd=2004030413383783&STELLE=Y&Hlayout=persons

If you reside outside of Vienna: The municipality in which the applicant has his/her main residence.

Required documents

Official photo identification

Proof of nationality

Confirmation of residence registration

(If applicable: proof of the last electoral roll in the Member State of origin in which you were registered)

Use the following two forms to complete the registration online without any problems:

Voter evidence (European elections): https://www.bmi.gv.at/412/Europawahlen/files/AF101-Antrag_Waehlerevidenz_EU-blau-Version-4_E.pdf

Application for registration for citizens of the Union - Annex sheet: https://www.bmi.gv.at/412/files/Europa_Waehleranlageblatt.pdf

Hurry, because time is pressing. In Austria you need to register at least 72 days before the European elections.