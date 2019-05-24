European Elections - Who Stands for Election and How Can a Non-Austrian EU Citizen Vote in Austria?

In European elections, EU citizens are entitled to vote in Austria as long as they are registered in the European electoral register. / Picture: © European Union and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

In European elections, non-Austrian EU citizens must have submitted an application for registration in the European electoral roll in order to be allowed to vote for the Austrian members of the European Parliament.

On the occasion of each European election, the current European electoral roll is drawn up on the basis of the European electoral roll.

The prerequisite for inclusion in the European electoral roll is that an non-Austrian EU citizen has his main residence in an Austrian municipality and are not excluded from voting in their country of origin.

In the European elections, non-Austrian EU citizens have the right to elect either the Austrian Members of the European Parliament or the representatives of their country of origin.

When an non-Austrian EU citizen applies to be entered on the European electoral roll in Austria, he formally declares by his signature that he wishes to elect the Austrian Members of the European Parliament.

An non-Austrian EU citizen can apply to be entered on the European electoral roll at any time. The entries will remain valid for the duration of your stay in Austria.

On 26 May, 6.4 million citizens and EU citizens living in Austria will be called upon to vote for the 18 Austrian MEPs.

The votes - including those from abroad - must have arrived at the responsible district electoral authority or at an Austrian polling station by Sunday, 26 May, 5 p.m. at the latest.

Seven parties have sent candidates into the race: NEOS, SPÖ, FPÖ, ÖVP, Greens, KPÖ and EUROPA Now.

Since 2014, the EU squad has consisted of five ÖVP and SPÖ mandataries, four FPÖ mandataries, three Greens and one NEOS representative.

Claudia Gamon of the NEOS sets on a pro-European course, speaks of "United States of Europe", with EU citizenship and EU passport and a common army.

The Greens with top candidate Werner Kogler focus on environmental and climate protection.

Johannes Voggenhuber, with his "Initiative EUROPA" supported by the "Liste Jetzt" (List Now), was committed against a shift to the right within the EU.

The ÖVP is represented by the two top candidates Othmar Karas and Karoline Edtstadler.

SPÖ's top candidate Andreas Schieder warns against a shift to the right and the destruction of Europe, demands for tax justice, a Europe-wide minimum wage and rules against housing speculators.

FPÖ top candidate Harald Vilimsky tried to ward off the aftereffects of the scandal with "Now more than ever" slogans.

The federal election authority publishes all results only at 23 o'clock, and no longer like so far starting from the domestic election conclusion at 17 o'clock.

The postal vote will be counted on Monday, the preferential vote result will be announced by the Federal Election Authority on Tuesday or Wednesday.