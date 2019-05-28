EU Election Preferential Votes - Edtstadler ahead of Karas

Edtstadler received at least 106,000 preferential votes. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / BMEIA; Angelika Lauber [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

With the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) this time exclusively deciding on the allocation of seats in the EU Parliament on the basis of the preferential vote result, several surprises could emerge.

Nevertheless, according to an APA report, Othmar Karas wants to become head of the People's Party delegation in the EU Parliament: "Of course I will stand for election as head of delegation".

However, the list second of the Austrian People's Party, Karoline Edtstadler, has collected more preferential votes.

According to the APA report, Edtstadler received at least 106,000 preferential votes, Karas at least 93,000.

It remains to be seen whether the delegation leadership will also be allocated on the basis of the preferential votes.