EU Subcommittee of the Austrian Parliament Discussed on Future EU Economic Policies

Published: April 20, 2022; 19:48

The EU Subcommittee of the Austrian Parliament discussed future EU economic policy. The topics of artificial intelligence, digitalization, EU trade policy, the update of the EU industrial strategy of 2020 and the modernization of competition law.

Members of the Permanent Subcommittee on EU Affairs today addressed the review of EU trade policy, the update of the EU 2020 industrial strategy and the modernization of competition law.

Particular focus was placed on accelerating the green and digital transformation and on necessary resilience and recovery measures resulting from the experience of the crisis months. Further,…

