Sponsored Content
EU Subcommittee of the Austrian Parliament Discussed on Future EU Economic Policies
Sponsored Content
The EU Subcommittee of the Austrian Parliament discussed future EU economic policy. The topics of artificial intelligence, digitalization, EU trade policy, the update of the EU industrial strategy of 2020 and the modernization of competition law.
The EU Subcommittee of the Austrian Parliament discussed future EU economic policy. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gryffindor, CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
Members of the Permanent Subcommittee on EU Affairs today addressed the review of EU trade policy, the update of the EU 2020 industrial strategy and the modernization of competition law.
Particular focus was placed on accelerating the green and digital transformation and on necessary resilience and recovery measures resulting from the experience of the crisis months. Further,…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Meeting of the C5 in Prague - Central European Countries Discuss Czech Republic's Upcoming Council Presidency (April 13)
Nehammer's Résumé After Kremlin Visit: "Even the Smallest Success Counts When it Comes to Peace" (April 12)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured