Sponsored Content
Meeting of the C5 in Prague - Central European Countries Discuss Czech Republic's Upcoming Council Presidency
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 18:25 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
At a meeting of the C5 in Prague, representatives of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary and Austria discussed the consequences for Europe of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and discussed the upcoming Czech presidency.
Alexander Schallenberg at the C5 in Prague. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
In the framework of the Central 5 (C5) country group, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg met with his Czech, Slovenian, Hungarian and Slovak counterparts in Prague to discuss the impact of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine on the whole of Europe and the upcoming Czech Presidency.
Schallenberg stressed at the meeting that the tense humanitarian situation and…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Foreign Minister Schallenberg at the Council on Foreign Relations: "Clarify to Putin how reality looks like" (April 11)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured