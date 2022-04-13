Meeting of the C5 in Prague - Central European Countries Discuss Czech Republic's Upcoming Council Presidency

At a meeting of the C5 in Prague, representatives of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary and Austria discussed the consequences for Europe of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and discussed the upcoming Czech presidency.

Alexander Schallenberg at the C5 in Prague. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

In the framework of the Central 5 (C5) country group, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg met with his Czech, Slovenian, Hungarian and Slovak counterparts in Prague to discuss the impact of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine on the whole of Europe and the upcoming Czech Presidency.

Schallenberg stressed at the meeting that the tense humanitarian situation and…

