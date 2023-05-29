EU Parliament President Metsola Visited Vienna
The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola was on several working visits and events in an EU Parliament President addressed the members of the Austrian National Council. It also came to the working meeting with Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg and the opening of the interactive exhibition "Experience Europe" in Vienna.
The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, visited the National Council where she made a significant statement in favor of a "Europe of renewal" to strengthen the foundations of the European project.
Facing multiple challenges in an "era of multiple crises" ahead of the upcoming EU elections in June 2024, Metsola stressed the need to reclaim the enthusiastic idea of "Europe for All." Although the Union is not perfect, its strength lies in its ability to bridge differences, he said. Metsola encouraged me not to be afraid of change.
"Our Union is not perfect. I understand the frustration of many. But we can improve Europe. It is worth the time, it is worth the frustration," Metsola said in the Parliament's plenary chamber. He said it is important for the European Union to explain itself better, but also to listen better. The "blanket of nostalgia" is nice, but it is also necessary to look forward, he said. In the face of multiple crises, that is more essential than ever, he said. "We can change, we can renew, while continuing to build on the foundations of the European project."
The only way forward is sustainable re-growth, regeneration and reform.— Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) May 27, 2023
We can build a European Union that works for everyone. pic.twitter.com/Ugj0qerYyw
Following the statement, the parliamentary groups held a debate in which they exchanged their positions and ideas for reform. The ÖVP representatives stressed that Austria was a reliable and active partner of the Union, but at the same time wanted more courage in the areas of migration, budget, and enlargement. The Greens called for decisive action against various forms of populism, as multiple crises would require common European responses. The SPÖ pleaded for active co-determination to achieve a more democratic, climate-friendly, ecological, and social Union. The NEOS also called for decisive action against anti-democratic forces and stressed the need for change. The Freedom Party expressed concern about the "sad record" that less than half of the population thought the EU was "a good thing for Austria."
After her statement in the National Council, the European Parliament president held bilateral talks with National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka and Bundesrat President Günter Kovacs. The talks focused on parliamentary cooperation, dealing with artificial intelligence, combating anti-Semitism, and the importance of the EU for the regions.
Rarely used right
The fact that Metsola was allowed to speak in Parliament at all is due to a change in the Rules of Procedure. The right to speak in the House is strictly regulated. Guests are often told: please do not disturb. Since 2015, the President of the National Council has been able to invite "outstanding personalities from European and international politics to make a statement on a specific topic in a session of the National Council" after consultation at the presidential conference.
However, this right has been used extremely rarely. Metsola is the third "outstanding personality" to make a statement before the deputies, after former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon and the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Liliane Maury Pasquier.
Metsola also a guest of Foreign Minister Schallenberg
The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, also visited Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna for the first time. The talks mainly revolved around the EU enlargement prospects of the Western Balkans and Ukraine in the face of the Russian war of aggression, as well as Austria's support for the preservation of rule of law standards and fundamental rights in the EU.
A warm welcome to Vienna, Madam @EP_President!— Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) May 26, 2023
Very much enjoyed our exchange on challenges regarding illegal migration and #Russia‘s aggression against #Ukraine.
The #EU has proven unity and resilience and will continue to uphold our values such as democracy & rule of law. pic.twitter.com/tvWGeAL4j8
At the beginning of the meeting, Foreign Minister Schallenberg praised EP President Metsola's address to the Austrian Parliament and thanked her for her visit, which helped bring Austrian citizens closer to the valuable work of the European Parliament.
Given the ongoing Russian aggression, Foreign Minister Schallenberg, in his exchange with EP President Metsola, stressed the great importance of EU enlargement. He stressed that the EU must help the Western Balkans and Ukraine to realize the European model of life based on freedom, democracy, and human dignity.
EU enlargement, he said, is the best geopolitical tool to defend the European model of life in the Western Balkans and Ukraine. At the same time, Foreign Minister Schallenberg demanded that the Western Balkan states should be offered the same perspectives as other EU accession candidates, for example concerning access to the EU internal market and EU roaming.
Finally, Foreign Minister Schallenberg emphasized to EP President Metsola Austria's active role in protecting fundamental rights and the rule of law, which is a central concern of Austrian foreign policy. Austria, therefore, supports the further development of EU instruments to protect these fundamental values.
Roberta Metsola also met for working talks with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Metsola is very much in favor of European values, and was finally also present at the ceremonial opening of the interactive exhibition "Experience Europe" in Vienna, as Vindobona.org reported.
In office for more than a year
Metsola, who studied European law, has been in the EU Parliament since 2013, serving as its first vice president since November 2020. She was elected parliamentary president in January 2022. She succeeded Social Democrat David Sassoli, who died unexpectedly. The Christian Democrat is the third woman to hold the prestigious office.
She made a name for herself as a champion of the rule of law and as a fighter against corruption. In her dealings with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, for example, Metsola called for a clear line from her party family. Most recently, she took on the role of a crisis manager in connection with the allegations of corruption surrounding the EU Parliament.