European Ministers of Serbia and Austria Emphasize the Importance of Relations
During her working visit to Belgrade, Austrian Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler met with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić and her ministerial colleague Tanja Miščević.
At a press conference, Edtstadler stressed the importance of a strong and united European Union (EU) with Serbia as a member that defends the values of the Union together with the other EU countries. In particular, she said, she wants to advance the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia.
"We want a strong and united Europe with Serbia as a member that defends the values of the European Union together with us. In this regard, we continue to count on progress in the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia," Edtstadler told the media. She stressed Serbia's important role as a partner in complying with EU sanctions against Russia. In addition, she expects the candidate countries to defend the values of the Union together with the EU.
The European Affairs Minister underlined Austria's support for a rapid EU enlargement process and stressed that the European Union would not be complete without the Western Balkan states. In view of the conflict in Ukraine, it is necessary to move forward with the enlargement process with more speed and determination, Edtstadler said.
In the area of combating migration and human trafficking, the European Affairs Minister thanked Serbia for the changes in the visa regime vis-à-vis India and Tunisia. These measures had already shown positive effects, she said. Austria will continue to support the country with equipment and border guards, she said. Edtstadler also pointed to the close bilateral relations and stressed that Austria is the second largest investor in the country, with 400 companies that have created 22,000 jobs in Serbia. Last year, she said, there was also a new high with a trading volume of 1.93 billion euros.
At the end of her visit, Minister Edtstadler commemorated the victims and their families of the horrific rampage that took place at a local school a few weeks ago.
