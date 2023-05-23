Council of Europe Summit Against Russian Aggression in Ukraine: Van der Bellen Holds Speech
The first Council of Europe summit in nearly 20 years took place, with some 30 European leaders traveling to Reykjavik, Iceland. The summit was all about support for Ukraine and finding solutions to hold Russia accountable for its war of aggression.
Some 30 European heads of state and government traveled to Reykjavik, Iceland, on Tuesday for the Council of Europe's first summit in nearly 20 years, including Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. The Council of Europe aims to uphold human rights and is independent of the EU, which is why its 46 members include countries such as Britain, Turkey, and Ukraine. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU Council President Charles Michel, and observers from the UN and the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) will also attend.
The first summit since 2005 and only the fourth ever meeting of heads of state and government in this form is expected to focus primarily on the war in Ukraine. At the two-day summit, the countries want to consider how Russia can be held accountable for its war of aggression against Ukraine. Russia has not been a member of the Council of Europe since last year.
The first day focused on support for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky appealed in a video call for European countries to supply his country with more air defense systems and fighter jets. He called it "historic" that Ukraine was able to repel all missiles fired by Russia at Ukrainian cities on Tuesday. Russia, however, claims that they were able to destroy a Patriot air defense position.
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen addressed the summit, stressing the importance of a registry to document the damage caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine. He called it an essential step on the road to coming to terms with the Ukraine war. Van der Bellen referred to the threat to liberal democracy in many European countries and presented the choice between easy solutions and the path of law, rule of law, and security. He called for a united stand against those who threaten human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.
The President also emphasized the role of the European Convention on Human Rights as the foundation of the European system of values and called for the standards to be constantly developed and adapted to the challenges of the times. He stressed the need to ensure the protection of human rights and the best possible protection of citizens' rights in the future.
The Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik marks an important step in Europe's efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and hold those responsible for Russian aggression accountable. The establishment of a register of damage caused by the war in Ukraine.