Sponsored Content
Austrian President Van der Bellen Welcomes Slovenia's First Female President on Inaugural Visit
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:06 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The new Slovenian President, Nataša Pirc Musar, paid her inaugural visit to Vienna, where she was welcomed by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen with military honors. "It is an honor to receive today in Vienna the first female head of state of Slovenia," Van der Bellen said.
The President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, (l) and the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen (r.) at the Hofburg. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF
The President of Slovenia and the President of Austria have held talks about the good relationship between their countries and the importance of maintaining it. The two countries share a long common history, European values, ideals, and goals. As Van der Bellen put it: "Together, we thrive."
Vielen Dank, dear Mr President…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured