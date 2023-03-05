Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen Met the Departing Czech President Milos Zeman
Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen made an Official visit to the Czech head of state, who is leaving office after two terms.
Miloš Zeman and Alexander Van der Bellen described Austrian-Czech relations as "completely free of conflict and friendly," even if there were different positions on nuclear energy. "Friends should discuss and not create conflicts from different views," Miloš Zeman stressed. Alexander Van der Bellen pointed out that Austria had decided decades ago not to operate nuclear reactors. Nuclear power plants in neighboring countries are "not the issues that divide us," however, an exchange of information is necessary, the president said.
President Van der Bellen expressed his gratitude for the Czech presidency of the EU in the second half of 2022. "It took place in a critical period," the president said, alluding to the Ukraine war that broke out in February 2022. Austria is militarily neutral, he said, but that does not mean an indifferent attitude toward Russian aggression.
The heads of state also talked about bilateral cooperation between Austria and the Czech Republic and stressed the importance of cross-border infrastructure projects. However, they complained that, for example, in the construction of the highway link between the two countries, while there are repeated assurances that everything will be completed soon, the reality lags, as Miloš Zeman said.
The meeting of the two heads of state was a farewell talk because Miloš Zeman is stepping down from the highest office of state next week, on March 8, 2023, after two five-year terms. President Van der Bellen met with other Czech politicians on Thursday. Among them was Miloš Zeman's successor, Petr Pavel. The retired army general will assume the presidency on March 9. A conversation with the head of government Petr Fiala and the head of the Senate Miloš Vystrčil was on the agenda.