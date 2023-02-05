Slovak President Čaputová Received Austrian President Van der Bellen
Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová received Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Bratislava. Among other things, they discussed further aid to Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia.
Just before Austria's president traveled to Kyiv, as Vindobona.org reported, he met with his Slovak counterpart in Bratislava. The talks focused very much on support for Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin is waging a "colonial war against Ukraine," Van der Bellen said. "We are obliged to help," Čaputová spoke of defending values, saying Ukraine's independence had been attacked.
(2/2) @ZuzanaCaputova and I also discussed the current situation in Ukraine. #Slovakia is an important partner in our joint solidarity – and also geographically the direct link between #Austria and #Ukraine. Together we stand by Ukraine. (vdb)— A. Van der Bellen (@vanderbellen) January 31, 2023
The Russian attack had "called many things into question," she said. Čaputová would not comment directly on whether the West was already "at war with Russia," as Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban had recently put it. "We are on the side of helping when the civilian population is threatened." Van der Bellen spoke of "quibbling over words" in this context. Ukraine had been attacked for "purely ideological reasons," the president said. The motto had been something like "Submit or we will kill you," he formulated. Therefore, he said, Ukraine must be helped to defend itself.
"Especially now, given the terrible war in Ukraine and its economic effects also here in Central Europe, it is particularly important to exchange ideas closely with European partners," Van der Bellen stressed. It is important, he said, "that we stand together in these challenging times, that we do not allow ourselves to be divided, that we speak with one voice."
In this regard, Slovakia is an important partner and also geographically the direct link between Austria and Ukraine, he said. "We exchanged views in detail on the joint aid measures as well as on the sanctions against Russia. European solidarity has proven its worth, especially in times of warlike threats.
Further reasons for the trip to Slovakia
Van der Bellen also said that he had made a conscious decision to travel to Slovakia just a few days after his inauguration, namely out of personal esteem for his counterpart, but also given the "excellent bilateral relations between our two countries".
Herzlich willkommen @vanderbellen on his second term’s first foreign visit. It’s a confirmation of #Slovakia & #Austria’s friendship & closeness. Looking forward to our continued cooperation on green transition, #RoL, democracy and keeping EU unity & support for #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/AFdWf6cfDz— Zuzana Čaputová (@ZuzanaCaputova) January 31, 2023
"There is great symbolism in President Van der Bellen's visit because it shows the strong friendship between our countries and also between us as heads of state," Čaputová elaborated.
The Slovak President recalled that Austria was the first country of the free world that Slovak citizens were able to visit after the fall of the Iron Curtain and added that many people live, study, or work in Austria today.
"More than 45,000 Slovaks live in Austria, especially in the area near the border and in Vienna," Van der Bellen noted. "Almost 40,000 more commute daily from Slovakia to Austria - often to challenging work in the care and health sectors. They all make an important social and economic contribution in Austria."
"In addition to these close ties, we are working together to bring our two countries even closer together," the Austrian head of state reminded. "One example is the cross-border rescue agreement, which should further reduce barriers in medical care in the future."
There was also agreement on the topics of energy, Van der Bellen and Čaputová stressed in unison. The presidents formulated: "We must not lose sight of our efforts against the climate catastrophe - our great, common responsibility and task. Time is pressing. The climate emergency is a race against time."
In the future, Austria and Slovakia would also cooperate more closely on energy issues, said Čaputová, who was also pleased that Van der Bellen's first trip after his inauguration had been to Bratislava. With the federal president comes "the wisdom and experience to have a good professional exchange," the 49-year-old president told her counterpart, who is 30 years her senior.
Regarding the migration issue and the recent discussions on the Schengen area, both heads of state thought that a solution had to be found at the European level and that there would be no border controls within the Schengen area in the future. Van der Bellen also pointed out that Austria was very much affected by the asylum issue. However, the issue was also being played up by some sides, the Austrian President admitted. In the afternoon, he had a meeting with Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger on his agenda.