Former Austrian President Heinz Fischer Will Represent Austria at Former Pope Benedict XVI’s Funeral
Several Kings and Queens, Nobles, Heads of State, and Clergy are expected to attend the former pope Benedict XVI’s funeral. Former president Heinz Fischer will represent the Austrian state.
Kings, nobles, heads of state, and clergy from around the world will attend the funeral of Benedict XVI. expected on Thursday in the Vatican, which will be commemorated by the incumbent Pope Francis. So far, the Italian delegation, headed by President Sergio Mattarella, and the German delegation have officially announced their participation, according to Vienna.at.
Also according to Vienna.at, President Heinz Fischer at the funeral of former Pope Benedict XVI. President Alexander Van der Bellen asked Fischer to take part in the funeral ceremonies in Rome. Fischer was during the tenure of Pope Benedict XVI. President and was at his inauguration and on an official visit to the Vatican. Benedict's official papal visit in 2007 also happened during Fischer's tenure.
The Archbishop of Salzburg, Alois Kothgasser, the new Chairman of the Ecumenical Council of Churches in Austria (ORKO), the Viennese Armenian Apostolic Bishop Tiran Petrosyan, and the Viennese Serbian Orthodox Bishop Andrej (Cilerdzic) will also take part. The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, or the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, is likely to stand at the side of the pope, who is likely to remain seated during the funeral ceremony because of his knee problems, the ORF states.
ORF further states that, unlike the funeral of an incumbent pope, the funeral of Benedict XVI. is the nine-day mourning period, which bears the Latin name "Novemdiales". Normally, after the death of a pope, the cardinals must also elect his successor. This does not apply in the case of Benedict XVI, who on February 11, 2013, became the first pope in more than six centuries to resign, making room for his successor Francis.