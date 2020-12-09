Sponsored Content
EU Ministers Issue Declaration on "Digital Government"
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: December 9, 2020; 22:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The EU Ministers responsible for Digitalization have agreed on a joint declaration that focuses on digital society and value-based digital government. Austria's Minister Schramböck sees Austria already on the right track with its various e-government tools and is delighted about the European plans.
Austria's Minister for Digitalization Schramböck signed the Berlin Declaration on Digital Society and Value-Based Digital Government. / Picture: © BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs / ABA Austrian Business Agency,
Under the chairmanship of the German Minister of the Interior, Horst Seehofer, an EU ministerial conference on the "value-based digital transformation" with the participation of Austria's Chief Information Officer of the Federal Government, Prof. Dr. Reinhard Posch, agreed on the "Berlin Declaration on Digital Society and Value-Based Digital Government". …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Schramböck: Deepening Digitalization in the EU (December 7)
European Ministers Sign EU Cloud Declaration (October 15)
EU eGovernment Benchmark 2020: Austria in Top 3 (September 24)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Austria Launches CoV Mass Testing: Vienna Tests at 3 Locations until December 13 - How does it work?
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content