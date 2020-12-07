Sponsored Content
Schramböck: Deepening Digitalization in the EU
The EU member states aim to create synergies between national research and investment initiatives and to ensure a coherent European approach with sufficient scope. Joint Support for European electronics value chains will try to establish leading capabilities in various digital competencies.
Austria's Minister for Digitalization Schramböck is delighted about the EU-wide support of creating European electonics value chains. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The Informal Council of EU Ministers responsible for Telecommunications and Digitalization, chaired by German Economics Minister Peter Altmaier, resulted in the declaration "A European Initiative on Processors and semiconductor technologies" which will be signed by Austria's responsible Minister Margarete Schramböck.
This declaration aims to create synergies …
