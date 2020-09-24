Sponsored Content
EU eGovernment Benchmark 2020: Austria in Top 3
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:25 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
New services on oesterreich.gv.at and the "Digitales Amt" app are having an effect - Austria is one of the top nations in the Europe-wide comparison. Only Malta and Estonia received better results in this year's EU eGovernment Benchmark.
Minister for Digital Affairs Margarete Schramböck at the introduction of the app "Digitales Amt" in 2019. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
Thanks to its focus on the digitalization of Austria's administration, the Republic has achieved a top position in the eGovernment comparison, and the country remains in first place in the DACH comparison. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Industry at Alpbach Technology Talks: Austria's Federation of Industries Demands to Start the Technology Offensive Now (August 28)
War for Global Telecom Infrastructure Supremacy: Vienna first EU Capital with Area-wide 5G Network (May 18)
Austria in E-Government ahead of Germany and Switzerland (November 7, 2018)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Coronavirus Situation at the Vienna International Centre (VIC): Live-Ticker - Three New Positive COVID-19 Cases, Total of 55 Cases
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content