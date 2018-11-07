Austria in E-Government ahead of Germany and Switzerland

"The agency should come to the citizens when and where they want", says Digital Minister Margarete Schramböck. / Picture: © BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs / Christian Lendl

According to the eGovernment Monitor 2018, around three quarters of all Austrians (74 percent) already use eGovernment services (compared to only 67 percent in 2012).

This comparatively high figure for the general use of e-government services (in comparison: Switzerland 55 percent; Germany 40 percent) is additionally reinforced by the great interest of the population in mobile e-government services.

"Austria clearly holds a top position in digital administration and is one of the European pioneers. Compared to Germany and Switzerland, we use the electronic office more frequently and are also more satisfied with the services offered. Instead of stagnating, we are taking the next step in administration. Electronic government is today, now we are setting the course for the future with mobile government. The agency should come to the citizens when and where they want", says Digital Minister Margarete Schramböck.

At 72 percent in 2018, the satisfaction of Austrians with the services available is considerably higher than that of our neighbours, but over the past six years there has been a clear downward trend.

"Austria has been managing the high level for too long and now we are lagging behind technological development. Citizens expect the same user-friendliness and service orientation from the public sector that they are accustomed to from private providers. The more modern and simpler the administration's services are, the more frequently they are used and in demand," says Schramböck.

On average, Austria's online users make use of e-government services three and a half times a year.

Therefore, it is a central concern of the Austrian Federal Government to bundle the existing e-government offers and to offer them nationwide for mobile devices in order to further increase the satisfaction of the population. The planned online platform oesterreich.gv.at is intended to serve citizens as a central point of contact for the most important digitally available administrative services. Existing platforms such as the administrative assistant HELP.gv.at or the legal information system RIS.gv.at will be integrated into oesterreich.gv.at.

In addition to facilitated access modalities (Single-Sign-On) and improved user-friendliness, the main focus will be on compatibility with different mobile devices.

In the final stage, it should be possible to quickly and easily handle official channels via apps on a central Internet portal.

For the time being, the ten most common administrative channels used by Austrians are to be digitised.

From March 2019, the first official channels will be available on the move: electronic registration and re-registration, a reminder for register renewal and the "digital baby point".



The eGovernment MONITOR is a study of the Initiative D21 und fortiss GmbH. Since 2010, the study has annually provided a comprehensive picture of the current e-government situation in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The focus is on evaluations of the use, satisfaction, drivers and barriers of digital administration offerings.

In addition, various e-government options are evaluated and questions on the subject of mobile government are answered.








