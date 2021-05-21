EU Countries Agree on Green Passport by July, Austria Plans it for June

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:05 ♦ (Vindobona)

The EU countries and EU Parliament have agreed on an Europe-wide "Green Passport" by July 1, while Austria intends to have its Green Entry Pass ready by the beginning of June. Can the Austrian solution be implemented in the EU-wide certificate? Find out below!

EU countries and the EU parliament have agreed upon a Europe-wide solution for the Green Passport. / Picture: © Photo by Lukas on Unsplash

Just in time for the summer season, EU countries and the EU Parliament have agreed on details for the Europe-wide "Green Passport". It will provide evidence of Covid-19 vaccinations, tests and of an overcome Covid-19 disease. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Schallenberg and Central 5: "Restore Cross-Border Travel as soon as Possible" (May 14)
Austria Wants to Include Western Balkans for Green Passport (May 11)
Covid-19 in Austria: Equal Treatment of Vaccinated, Tested and Recovered (May 7)
Read More
Tourism Industry, Magnus Brunner, Green Passport, EP European Parliament, EU European Union, COVID-19, Coronavirus
Featured
Weekly Briefing: Vaccination for Everyone in Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter