Sponsored Content
Dr. Erhard Busek Deceased: Austria Loses Staunch European and Great Expert on Eastern Europe
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 18:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The former chairman of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and Eastern Europe expert Eduard Busek has died at the age of 80. He left his mark on Austrian politics and was considered a great advocate of a common Europe.
Eduard Busek died at the age of 80. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Wolfgang H. Wögerer, Wien, CC BY-SA 3.0
The former Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), and Eastern Europe expert Eduard Busek has died at the age of 80.
He left his mark on Austrian politics and was considered a great advocate of a common Europe. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna Economic Forum: Ambassador of Romania Becomes New Member of the Ambassadors Committee (September 9, 2021)
"Vibrant Center of Intellectual Life in Vienna" Welcomes 22 New Fellows (September 14, 2020)
Panel Discussion: The Legacy of Solidarność and Current Challenges in Europe (September 10, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Russo-Ukrainian War, PJSC Lukoil Oil Company, Philipp Bodzenta, OEVP Austrian Peoples Party, Janez Jansa, Green Party, IDM Institut fuer den Donauraum und Mitteleuropa-Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe, Erhard Busek, CESEE, ECTR European Council on Tolerance and Reconciliation, CEE Central Eastern Europe, Austro-American Society - Oesterreichisch-Amerikanische Gesellschaft, Werner Kogler