Dr. Erhard Busek Deceased: Austria Loses Staunch European and Great Expert on Eastern Europe

The former chairman of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and Eastern Europe expert Eduard Busek has died at the age of 80. He left his mark on Austrian politics and was considered a great advocate of a common Europe.

The former Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), and Eastern Europe expert Eduard Busek has died at the age of 80.

He left his mark on Austrian politics and was considered a great advocate of a common Europe. …

