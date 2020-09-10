Sponsored Content
Panel Discussion: The Legacy of Solidarność and Current Challenges in Europe
A panel discussion about "The legacy of of Solidarność and the current challenges facing Europe during Poland's chairmanship of the Visegrád Group" was held in Vienna. Diplomats, politicians, and journalists shared experiences.
The panel discussion that was held in Vienna is a strong sign for the Polish-Austian relationship. / Picture: © Polish and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
I.E. Jolanta Róża Kozłowska, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the Republic of Austria, Dr. Michael Ludwig, Mayor of Vienna, and Ernst Woller, First President of the Vienna Parliament, invited to a panel discussion on "The legacy of Solidarność and the current challenges facing Europe during Poland's chairmanship of the Visegrád Group".
The panel discussion took place in the City Senate Meeting Hall of the Vienna …
