Diplomacy on the Pitch: Algerian Embassy Wins the 3rd Vienna Diplomatic Cup

The theme of the day was clearly defined: “Soccer brings people together—across borders and continents.” / Picture: © BMEIA / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 4.0 / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed.de)

Organized by the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (BMEIA), the small-field soccer tournament brought together 32 teams from embassies around the world as well as teams from international organizations. The theme of the day was clearly defined: “Soccer unites—across borders and continents.”

Triumph for the Algerian Embassy

In the sporting competition, the Algerian Embassy team ultimately prevailed. After a dominant group stage without a single loss (including victories over China and France), the Algerians marched through the knockout rounds and showed strong nerves in the grand final. With a 2–0 victory over the Saudi Arabian team, they deservedly secured the championship trophy. Third place went to the Egyptian Embassy team with a 3–0 victory in the third-place match against the OPEC Secretariat team.

A Colorful Atmosphere and International Hospitality

In addition to athletic competition, the focus was on intercultural exchange and camaraderie. Numerous diplomatic missions took the opportunity to engage in friendly athletic encounters outside the bounds of diplomatic protocol.

The U.S. missions (including the U.S. Embassy in Vienna and the U.S. Tri-Mission) were thrilled by the atmosphere on the field. Although they didn’t make it to the top ranks this year, the U.S. diplomats praised the excellent organization and the great camaraderie.

The Diplomatic Academy of Vienna was also represented by the DA Sports Society and advanced to the round of 16 after defeating GRULAC and the Indonesian team.

The home team, #TeamBMEIA, put in strong performances in the preliminary round (including a 3–0 win over Morocco), but was defeated by VIC Atletico Tuesday in the round of 16. With 64 matches played, each lasting 12 minutes, the tournament at the Donaucity Sports Center was a complete success from the opening minute at 12:30 p.m. until the final whistle around 6:00 p.m.

Austrian MFA