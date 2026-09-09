Building Bridges Across Geopolitical Divides: National Council President Rosenkranz on a Diplomatic Mission to China

Austrian delegation led by NC President Walter Rosenkranz (9th from the l.) and Chinese delegation led by Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China (10th from the l.). / Picture: © Honglei Li / Parlamentsdirektion

It was a packed itinerary that combined high-level political dialogue with insights into China’s future technologies: In early September 2026, Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ), President of the Austrian National Council, traveled to the People’s Republic of China for a highly publicized multi-day visit at the invitation of the Chinese leadership.

Accompanied by a parliamentary delegation comprising members of all five National Council factions—Gernot Darmann (FPÖ), Johannes Schmuckenschlager (ÖVP), Pia Maria Wieninger (SPÖ), Markus Hofer (NEOS), and Süleyman Zorba (Greens)—Rosenkranz visited the major cities of Beijing, Suzhou, and Shanghai.

Reception at the Great Hall of the People

In the capital, Beijing, the Austrian delegation held high-level working meetings. At the Great Hall of the People, Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), received the members of parliament. Zhao highlighted the 55th anniversary of bilateral relations as well as the “friendly strategic partnership” between the two countries that has existed since 2018.

China values Austria both on a bilateral level and as an important member of the European Union. Zhao actively advocated for expanding cooperation in future-oriented fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), the digital economy, and the green transition. In addition, the Chinese side presented the priorities of its upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan and congratulated Austria on its election to the UN Security Council.

In response, Rosenkranz emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance and noted that the cross-party composition of the delegation reflected Austria’s broad interest in cooperation—ranging from agriculture and the economy to digitalization and security issues. He also reaffirmed that Austria remains committed to the One-China policy. In light of a severe natural disaster in Tibet, the President of the National Council expressed his sympathy to those affected.

Building Bridges in Times of EU-China Tensions

The visit comes at a time of palpable tensions between Brussels and Beijing. In addition to meetings with CCP Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission Secretary Zhao Leji and Wang Huning, Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, difficult issues were also on the agenda.

The topics of human rights, outstanding trade disputes, and positions on the war in Ukraine were all addressed during the talks. The Chinese leadership signaled its willingness to resolve economic and trade conflicts with the EU through dialogue to achieve a “dynamic balance.” Both sides emphasized the need to strengthen the rules-based multilateral trading system and the authority of the United Nations.

China’s Key Lessons

China is relying on “subnational” and parliamentary diplomacy in Europe to maintain bilateral ties despite EU-wide tensions—with Austria serving as a test case for a pragmatic, economically oriented approach. Broad political support is key in this regard. The fact that Rosenkranz is traveling with delegates from all five major parliamentary groups is seen in Beijing as a sign of legitimacy—this increases the pressure on Vienna to find a consistent approach toward China that is not perceived as “going it alone.”

In addition to traditional trade, AI, digitalization, and climate/green issues are coming to the forefront—areas in which China aims to help shape both markets and standards. The recurring phrase “dynamic equilibrium” reflects Beijing’s strategy of not denying conflicts but presenting them as manageable through dialogue—an important message for investors and companies seeking planning certainty.

From Rural Revitalization to High Tech

In addition to the diplomatic engagements in Beijing, the trip took the Austrian parliamentarians to the provinces of Jiangsu (Suzhou) and Shanghai. While there, the delegation met with the deputy heads of the respective provincial People’s Congresses, Fan Jinlong and Chen Jing. In addition to visits to cultural institutions and rural revitalization projects, the lawmakers gained insight into China’s technological transformation. They visited Austrian and Chinese companies in key sectors such as telecommunications, robotics, infrastructure, and e-mobility.

Rosenkranz concluded the diplomatic initiative in East Asia by extending an invitation to Chinese National People’s Congress Chairman Zhao Leji for a return visit to Austria.

Austrian Parliament