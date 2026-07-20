A Bridge to Central Asia: New Economic Platform Aims to Boost Trade with Kazakhstan

150 guests from the worlds of politics, business, and diplomacy accepted the invitation to Parliament—a new platform aims to strengthen investment and trade between Austria and Kazakhstan. / Picture: © AKCP / Ben Leitner

In light of global geopolitical shifts and the search for new, resilient trade routes, Central Asia is increasingly becoming a focus for the European economy. Against this backdrop, a new initiative was officially launched at the “Kelsen” restaurant in the Austrian Parliament: the Austrian-Kazakh Connectivity Platform (AKCP).

The platform, which is intended to serve as a structured bridge-builder and networking hub between the two countries, was presented to approximately 150 high-profile guests from the worlds of politics, diplomacy, industry, and business.

Kazakhstan as a Key Market on the “Middle Corridor”

Kazakhstan is considered the undisputed economic powerhouse of Central Asia and is a strategic partner of paramount importance to the European Union. In particular, the so-called “Middle Corridor” (the Trans-Caspian transport route connecting China and Central Asia directly to Europe via the Caucasus) is rapidly gaining in importance. This opens up enormous opportunities for Austrian companies—especially in the following areas of Infrastructure & Logistics (expansion of rail and transport networks) and Mechanical Engineering & Industrial Modernization.

Energy & Innovative Environmental Technologies

“International partnerships are a key success factor for a competitive business location,” emphasizes Ing. KR Wolfgang Hesoun, Vice President of the AKCP. The new platform creates precisely the structured framework that companies need to build long-term partnerships.

Prominent Support from Politics and Business

The prominent guest list at the launch event demonstrated the high level of interest in closer cooperation. In addition to National Council President Walter Rosenkranz and Kazakh Ambassador H.E. Muchtar Tileuberdi, top representatives from the Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna and the Kazakh state railway Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) also attended.

In a high-profile panel discussion, experts such as Thomas Kargl (ÖBB Rail Cargo Austria), Zeyba Agalarova (KTZ Express), and Igor Sekardi (Federation of Austrian Industries) discussed specific areas of cooperation. It became clear that the combination of Austrian technological expertise and Kazakhstan’s enormous potential in raw materials and development represents a classic win-win situation.

From Diplomatic Initiative to Operational Platform

The founding of the AKCP is the result of a carefully planned rapprochement. The impetus came from an Austrian business delegation in November 2025 under the patronage of Second National Council President Peter Haubner. Following further working meetings in the spring, the plans received decisive political momentum from the joint visits to Kazakhstan by Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner in May 2026.

“Our task is to bring both sides together and turn productive discussions into concrete collaborations,” explains Prof. Dr. Karl Jurka, President of the AKCP.

With its founding event, the AKCP is officially commencing its operational work. As a central point of contact, it will support companies with market analyses, regulatory hurdles, and establishing contacts. The schedule for the current year is already set: The next Austrian business delegation to Kazakhstan is planned for fall 2026, followed by targeted business forums and B2B matchmaking events.

AKCP