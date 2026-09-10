Austria's 2026 Ambassadors' Conference: How Austria's Diplomats Plan to Secure the Future

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ annual Ambassadors’ Conference (BOKO), Austria’s diplomatic missions abroad coordinate their key priorities for the coming year. / Picture: © BMEIA/ Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 4.0 / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed.de)

This year’s working meetings focused on preparations for a pivotal task: Austria’s planned membership on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–28 term. At the opening of the conference, Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger emphasized that global unrest calls for decisive action and diplomatic engagement.

“The world has become more turbulent, and that is precisely why Austria must be present where decisions on security, prosperity, and our future are made. Through our membership in the UN Security Council in 2027–28, Austria can advance its interests and assume responsibility. This requires a strong diplomatic network that ensures Austria’s voice is heard worldwide,” the foreign minister explained.

Economic Diplomacy: Support for Companies Abroad

Another key focus was on strengthening Austria as a business location. Through the existing ReFocus Austria initiative, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ), and the Austrian National Tourist Office are working closely together to open up foreign markets for Austrian companies and attract foreign investment to Austria.

For the first time, a public economic segment was also integrated into the conference. Under the motto “Austria’s Economy in a Time of Geopolitical Change – Seizing Opportunities. Shaping the Future,” representatives from business and politics discussed the challenges posed by new geo-economic realities.

State Secretary Sepp Schellhorn emphasized how closely foreign policy and domestic economic success are intertwined: “Trade requires a predictable world. Diplomacy creates this predictability—through personal relationships, through trust, and through reliable rules between states. […] Abroad, we open doors for Austrian companies; at home, we break down barriers—the two go hand in hand if we want to secure our prosperity in the long term,” said Schellhorn, referring to necessary initiatives to reduce bureaucracy.

As reported by Vindobona.org, this year’s Foreign Cultural Conference took place in parallel with BOKO, focusing on cultural and scientific diplomacy as a tool for strengthening international relations.

A Traditional Mainstay of Foreign Policy

For over 40 years, BOKO has been the reliable backbone of Austrian diplomacy. It not only facilitates professional exchange but also aligns the work of diplomatic missions worldwide with the ambitious goals of the federal government in Vienna—from providing consular services to citizens abroad to safeguarding Austria’s geopolitical room for maneuver.

Austrian MFA