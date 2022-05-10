Czech Republic Replaces Russia In UN Human Rights Council

Following Russia's departure from the United Nations Human Rights Council, the Czech Republic has been elected to the body by the UN General Assembly.

The Czech Republic has replaced Russia in the United Nations Human Rights Council. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]

This was decided by the United Nations General Assembly by a clear majority in a secret ballot in New York. In this case, the normally three-year term of office runs exceptionally only until the end of 2023.

157 UN member states voted in favor of the Czech Republic's inclusion today in New York, while 23 countries abstained.

The Czech Republic was the only candidate for the 47-country body. A special session of the council is scheduled for Thursday in Geneva on the human rights situation in the Ukraine war.

As reported by Vindobona.org, the United Nations General Assembly had suspended Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council in April over the Ukraine war. Moscow had declared its withdrawal from the body immediately after.

Russia is still an observer country and is allowed to attend Thursday's session of the council. But Russia announced it will not attend Thursday's session and the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the exclusion as an "anti-Russian move by the 'collective West.'"

"The Russian delegation will not legitimize this new policy show in the form of a special session by its presence," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in Moscow.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky was very pleased with the decision. His country wants to continue the legacy of civil rights activist and former Czechoslovak and Czech President Vaclav Havel.

