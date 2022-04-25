Advertise with Vindobona.org

Russian Proxies Have Detained OSCE Officials in Donetsk and Luhansk

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:49 ♦ (Vindobona)

OSCE special monitoring mission members have been arrested and detained in Donetsk and Luhansk. The OSCE calls for the immediate release of detained OSCE officials.

Russian proxies on the rehearsal of the parade in honor of the Victory Day in Donetsk / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons /Andrew Butko, CC BY 3.0

Officials of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission were arrested and detained by security forces of the Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples Republics. The OSCE calls for the immediate release of detained OSCE officials.

As reported by Vindobona.org, regarding the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, owing to the position expressed by the Russian Federation no consensus was reached on the extension of its mandate. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Special Representatives of OSCE Chairman-in-Office Visit Council of Europe (April 21)
OSCE Media Freedom Representative, Teresa Ribeiro, Condemns Arrests of Media Workers in Russia (April 15)
OSCE Publishes Report on Russian War Crimes in Ukraine (April 13)
OSCE Troika Expressed Strong Support to Ukraine and Urges Russia to Stop its Invasion (April 12)
G7 and OSCE Condemn Russian Aggression Against Ukraine (April 7)
Read More
Zbigniew Rau, SMM Special Monitoring Mission, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Russo-Ukrainian War, Michael Carpenter, Luhansk, Helga Maria Schmid, Donezk - Donetsk
Featured
How the Ukrainian Humanitarian Crisis Affects Life in Vienna
See latest Vindobona Newsletter