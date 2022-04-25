Russian Proxies Have Detained OSCE Officials in Donetsk and Luhansk
OSCE special monitoring mission members have been arrested and detained in Donetsk and Luhansk. The OSCE calls for the immediate release of detained OSCE officials.
Russian proxies on the rehearsal of the parade in honor of the Victory Day in Donetsk / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons /Andrew Butko, CC BY 3.0
As reported by Vindobona.org, regarding the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, owing to the position expressed by the Russian Federation no consensus was reached on the extension of its mandate. …
